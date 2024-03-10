Cricket in Japan: Exploring the Allure of a Top Contender in Global Sports Population Rankings

Isabel Stillwell | 12:03am GMT 10 March 2024

Cricket, a sport cherished in many nations with fervent fans worldwide, stands as a beloved pursuit. While gradually garnering attention in Japan, what exactly lies behind its allure and burgeoning popularity? In this article, we delve into the current state of cricket in Japan, its global appeal, and prospects for the future.

Is Cricket Catching on in Japan?

Japan stands as one of the countries with relatively little familiarity with cricket. However, in recent years, the sport has gradually taken root in Japan, starting with participation in Olympic competitions, expansion of the market on a global scale, and collaborations with sports brands. While it may be perceived as an “untried sport” or a “minor sport,” cricket has garnered significant attention in Japan, evidenced by the hosting of major tournaments domestically.

Baseball and Soccer: Japan’s Most Popular Sports

As expected, baseball and soccer reign supreme in Japan. Baseball boasts a rich history and numerous professional leagues, while soccer maintains a fervent fanbase as a national sport. While these sports dominate the mainstream, there has been a growing interest in other sports in recent years. Although cricket may receive less attention compared to major sports frequently seen in Japanese media and television, it has become a topic of discussion, particularly among foreign residents in Japan.

What Exactly is Cricket?

Cricket, a sport born in England, involves the use of a bat and ball in a ball game. Matches are played between teams on a specialized field called a pitch. The bowler, who delivers the ball, faces off against the batsman, aiming to score points. Cricket encompasses various formats, ranging from the lengthy Test matches to the quick-paced T20 games. The scoring team alternates between batting and fielding, with the team scoring the most points emerging victorious. While its flow resembles that of baseball, cricket’s distinctive feature lies in its 360-degree field.

Cricket: A Top-Tier Global Sport

Cricket boasts incredible popularity worldwide, ranking overwhelmingly first in スポーツ人口ランキング, rivaling sports like soccer, basketball, and tennis in terms of sheer numbers. Its market size has expanded proportionally to its popularity, estimated to be worth billions of dollars.

【Number One Worldwide】Cricket’s Participant Population Surpasses 3 Billion

Cricket stands as a top-tier sport globally, with over 3 billion enthusiasts worldwide. Particularly, countries like India, Australia, and the United Kingdom exhibit unwavering support for the sport. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket ranks first in terms of participant population and second in popularity worldwide.

Cricket Population in Japan: 5,000 People

Cricket’s popularity is steadily increasing in Japan, although it still lags behind other sports in terms of recognition and population size. Currently, it is estimated that there are around 5,000 cricket enthusiasts in Japan, with leagues and clubs active in various regions. The number of participants in the sport is steadily growing, with predictions indicating that the cricket population will more than double by the year of the 2028 Olympics.

What are Cricket Leagues in Japan?

Cricket, which is steadily expanding in Japan, has cricket leagues available for play within the country. There are approximately 120 clubs active nationwide, covering all categories.

Cricket in Japan: An Amateur League

Cricket in Japan is primarily conducted through amateur leagues, as there are no professional leagues established. Events organized by the Japan Cricket Association and regional leagues provide opportunities for enthusiasts to enjoy the sport while fostering camaraderie. These competitions not only take place within Japan but also offer opportunities for participation in international tournaments.

Professional Leagues Worldwide

Globally, there are professional leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. These leagues feature top-tier players from around the world, showcasing high-level competition. The top players in the world command salaries exceeding ¥3 billion annually, rivaling superstars in sports like soccer and basketball. Moreover, broadcasting rights, which are essential for major sports, command fees exceeding ¥2 billion per match, ranking second globally after the NFL in American football.

Success of the Japan Cricket Team

Japan boasts both men’s and women’s national cricket teams. Since joining the International Cricket Council in 2005, they have participated in international matches, achieving notable successes such as winning the Asian Games.

World Ranking of the Japan Cricket Team

While not currently positioned at the top of the world rankings, the Japan national cricket team has steadily progressed, holding the 52nd position in the world rankings as of 2024. Through participation in international tournaments and friendly matches against foreign teams, they continue to gain experience and strive for improvement.

Global Cricket World Rankings

Globally, countries like India, Australia, and England are renowned as cricket powerhouses. These nations boast rich cricketing histories and formidable player pools, consistently attracting attention in world tournaments. According to the official ICC world rankings, India holds the top spot, followed by England in second place, Australia in third, New Zealand in fourth, and Pakistan in fifth.

Cricket Returns to the Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket, the sport, has been selected as an additional event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This marks its return to the Olympics after 128 years since its last appearance in the 1900 Paris Games. The milestone event will feature six teams each for both men’s and women’s categories.

Possibility of Participation for the Japan Team

The return of cricket to the Los Angeles Olympics is eagerly awaited news for fans worldwide. While the chance to qualify for the top six spots is available, Japan faces tough competition given its current ranking. However, the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics may attract talented players, leading to an improvement in the level of play. Expectations are high for the enhancement of cricket in Japan over the coming years.

Mizuno Enters Official Partnership with Japan Cricket Team

Japanese sports equipment manufacturer Mizuno has become the official partner of the Japan cricket team, injecting fresh energy into the country’s cricket scene. This partnership is expected to accelerate efforts towards the promotion and strengthening of cricket. Mizuno will supply the official uniforms, incorporating its experience and expertise as one of Japan’s leading sports brands into the new uniforms. The contract spans three years from January 2024 to December 2026. Fans can anticipate seeing the powerful uniform, featuring Japan’s iconic blue and sakura pink colors, in international matches.

Potential of Cricket in Japan

While cricket in Japan is still in its early stages of development, its future prospects are remarkably promising. With participation in global sports events, revitalization of domestic leagues, and outreach efforts aimed at younger generations, cricket is poised to gain wider popularity in Japan. The return to the Olympics and the expansion of the market overseas are expected to enhance its recognition in Japan. The performance of the Japan Cricket Association, which oversees domestic cricket (https://cricket.or.jp/), is also eagerly anticipated.

Cricket in Japan holds infinite potential

Cricket in Japan may currently lag behind other major sports in terms of recognition and popularity, but it is steadily making strides forward. Keeping an eye on global trends, regional activities, and developments like the Olympics return, there is much hope for the potential of cricket. Experience the excitement of cricket, boasting a passionate global audience of 3 billion people!