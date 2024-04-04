Cricket Fever: Your Comprehensive Guide to the ICC T20 World Cup

Lucas Sterne | 12:44am BST 04 April 2024

The ICC T20 World Cup is undoubtedly the most anticipated cricket tournament globally. Fans can look forward to a 29-day thriller where top cricket teams face off for the global bragging rights. It is also a historical tournament, which will take on a new format. Furthermore, Uganda will be making its debut at the tournament. If you’re a cricket fan, keep reading to get critical details about this year’s tournament edition.

Where and When is the Next T20 Cricket World Cup?

Here are critical details about the tournament:

Tournament year 2024 Name T20 World Cup Venue West Indies and USA Edition 9th Edition

The West Indies and USA will host the 2024 T20 World Cup for 29 days. Twenty teams will compete in 55 matches distributed across nine venues – six West Indies and the US stadiums. The West Indies will host the tournament’s Super Eight and knockout level.

The matches will be played in the USA in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York. On the other hand, 41 games will be played in the Caribbean’s six islands. Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana will host the semis, while the final match will be played in the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Here are the ICC World Cup venues:

Venue Location Central Broward Park Lauderhill, Florida, USA Grand Prairie Stadium Grand Prairie, Texas, USA Eisenhower Park Nassau County, Long Island Brian Lara Cricket Academy San Fernando, Trinidad Arnos Vale Stadium Kingstown, Saint Vincent Daren Sammy Cricket Ground Gros Islet, Saint Lucia Kensington Oval Bridgetown, Barbados

Cricket fans in New York will witness the epic clash between Pakistan and India on 9 June. This is a match even the tournament betting fans on Betway will find challenging to call. How do you think this match will end?

According to the ICC, the tournament will kick off from 1 June. Also, this year’s tournament will take on a different format. For example, the teams will be divided into four groups, with the top teams advancing to the Super 8’s Round.

How Do You Get Tickets for T20 World Cup 2024?

The T20 2024 World Cup tickets became available from February 2024 on the tournament’s website on a first-come-first-serve basis. Tickets for the most popular games were sold out almost immediately, but tickets for the remaining 37 matches are still available. The ICC also reported additional tickets and hospitality packages for the tournament.

The tournament’s tickets are available in the following categories:

Grounds and Mounds

Standard

Standard Plus

Premium

Who Will Win the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup?

Who’s your favorite to win the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup? England, the defending champions, will be among the favorites for many betting fans on Betway to win back-to-back titles. Many top cricket commentators believe England has what it takes to achieve this feat.

However, other strong contenders, such as South Africa, are tipped to win an inaugural ICC trophy. Pakistan and the West Indies are also regarded as serious title contenders.

Final Thoughts

The T20 World Cup 2024 hints to be a historic event for cricket fans around the globe. It will experience elevated participation, and the USA will host it for the first time. Ugandans will also be excited to make their debut at the grandest cricket stage. Are you excited about the upcoming T20 World Cup?