Bonuses in Zaza Casino for Canadian Players: How to Get Free Chips?

Canada is famous for its loyal legislation in gambling. That’s why the opportunity to win money in its online gambling websites attracts gamers from all over the world. Market competition encourages casinos to create comfortable conditions for players. Zaza Casino focuses on bonuses. The bonus types and opportunities for receiving them are listed below.

Types of Bonuses

Zaza players receive rewards for fulfilling certain conditions. The administration offers cash chips, free spins. Before activation, you should carefully study the rules of getting bonuses and wagering. Users have different opportunities and preferences, so you need to choose bonuses that will bring maximum benefit. Let’s consider a brief overview of the chips:

Freespins. A package of 1,000 free scrolls is available. It is provided in ten parts. One half is given for free, the other half for depositing. The minimum deposit is $20 The full list of slots is published on the official website. The maximum bet is limited to 40 cents. Wager is 3x, the wagering period – 3 days from the activation time.

Welcome package is available for newcomers. Crediting occurs after a deposit of $20 or more, the bonus is 100%. Funds are on the bonus balance and must be rolled 5 times within three days.

No deposit. The prerequisite for receiving is registration. The gambler is given 20 free scrolls to use in popular slot machines. In addition to creating an account, the newcomer must subscribe to the casinor’s Telegram channel. The link is at the bottom of the main page of the site’s full version.

VIP Program. Zaza does not calculate points for further money conversion or material prizes. The loyalty system is to complete missions of four difficulty levels. For successful completion, players are given money and free spins. If you get a reward, you have to use it within 3 days.

Other offers. This is a category of irregular events. It is possible to get a decent reward for participation.

Zaza provides visitors with many opportunities to receive prizes as gifts. Therefore, it is worth subscribing to the newsletter or visiting the casino site more often, so as not to miss the lucrative offers.

How to Get and Use Chips

All Zaza Casino Bonuses are available only after registration. Creating an account does not take much time. All you need to do – go to the site, open the registration window by clicking the Register button.

Enter:

Login.

Password.

Email.

Preferred currency.

Confirm agreement with the rules. It is recommended to read the agreement carefully.

Press the button to send the data.

An account can only be created once by a person over 18. To avoid waiting for your first transaction, you should fill in your profile and provide documents to confirm your data.

You may use the money received as you wish. For withdrawals, you will have to perform a turnover of several times higher than the bonus. Free spins are scrolled by fixed stakes on predetermined slot machines.