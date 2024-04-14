BC.Game: Cryptocurrency-Focused Betting Platform Operating Legally in India

Owen Trigg | 12:15am BST 14 April 2024

Founded in 2017, BC.Game is a gambling platform operated by BlockDance BV and operates in India under a Curaçao licence. The founders position their site primarily as a crypto platform, emphasising its innovation and modernity. The main goal of the platform is to offer players a quality service of a professional level, as well as to provide access to the maximum amount of online entertainment. This approach has earned the respect of many Indian users who regularly BC Game login in search of invaluable gaming experience and big winnings.

BC. Game Key Features

The platform under consideration is quite specific and not very similar to a standard betting operator. The more interesting and informative it will be to familiarise yourself with its main characteristic features:

Although the site positions itself as a crypto-operator, but a number of traditional payment means are also available for deposit. Among them are bank cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, UPI and some others. The Indian rupee as the main balance currency is not available at BC Game official, so when depositing it will be converted at the current exchange rate;

As for cryptocurrencies, there are about a hundred of them in the list of supported BC Game assets at the moment. The list is regularly supplemented with popular and promising new products, because the company keeps a close eye on all current events in this sphere;

The sports betting section of BC.Game is filled up pretty well. Players from India will certainly find plenty of options for a successful bet. Cricket is given a decent amount of attention, and the platform also features all the globally popular sports, such as football or tennis, as well as some exotic disciplines;

Fans of cyber sports will also find something to do after BC Game sign in. In the range of the service’s offers, there is room for both popular games such as DOTA 2 and industry novelties that have a huge potential to grow in popularity.

Various virtual competitions are also widely represented. We cannot fail to mention the huge selection of entertainment for all tastes at BC Game Casino.

BC Game Bonus Offers

The presence of all sorts of bonuses and promotions has always attracted players, Indian players included. BC Game official understands this very well, so the company’s specialists have developed not only a whole welcome package, but also a lot of other favourable offers. As mentioned above, the Indian rupee is not supported as the currency of the game account, so the figures given in this section are approximate, the actual figures will depend on the current currency quotes. So, let’s proceed to the description of bonus opportunities available to everyone who BC Game login:

The welcome bonus applies to the first 4 deposits that new Indian players make at BC Game. The amount of the bonus for the first deposit varies and depends on the size of the deposit. If you deposit an amount above Rs 32,500, it will be 180%. And if you deposit between Rs 2,500 and Rs 6,500 – you will get 80% on your bonus account. Most likely, for most BC. Game from India will be best suited to the intermediate option – a bonus of 100% on amounts between Rs. 6,500 and Rs. 32,500;

Further, things are even more fun and attractive at BC hash Game. For the second deposit, you can get 240% on Rs 5,000 and for the third deposit, you can get 300% on Rs 10,000. The biggest is the bonus for the 4th deposit – 360% on an amount of Rs 12,000 or more;

In total, if a BC Game player signs in and makes the most of all these offers, he will get a total of approximately Rs. 1,700,000 in his bonus account. You are unlikely to find a more generous offer in the market;

Be sure to visit the task centre, where you can find daily and weekly tasks from BC Game official. For completing them, you will receive various in-game bonuses as well as cryptocurrency tokens. Just open the “Task Hub” tab on the left side of the homepage. Keep in mind that some of these tasks are not betting related and can only be completed at BC Game Casino;

When you bet on sports at BC Game, you get special tickets. With these tickets you can participate in the weekly draw and get a part of a large prize pool;

BC.Game also has a VIP Club. This exclusive programme is divided into several levels, from bronze to diamond. The more active you bet, the more attractive are the rewards to which you have access. Dedicated VIP-host, freebets of different denominations, personal private chat, a lot of surprise prizes – this is not a complete list of what BC. Game gives to its most active users.

Another unique feature of BC. Game is its own cryptocurrency BC Dollars (BCD). Tokens can be obtained for making deposits, participating in various contests and other activities that are regularly conducted by the platform. Once you have received tokens and successfully unlocked them (see the rules for details), they can be exchanged for all sorts of privileges, other tokens or simply used for betting.

We can talk about the opportunities that BC.Game offers to players for a long time. But it is much better, of course, to BC.Game login and familiarise yourself with them not in theory, but in practice, which we advise you to do.