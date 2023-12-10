Ashwin and Lyon’s Heartwarming Exchange: A Cricketing Bond

Ryder Pink | 12:50am GMT 10 December 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian spin maestro, recently received high praise from Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who called him “one of my biggest coaches.” This heartfelt acknowledgement sparked a heartwarming exchange between the two players, with Ashwin inviting Lyon to Chennai for a “home and away” catch-up.

Lyon, who has 496 Test wickets to his name, expressed his gratitude towards Ashwin for his significant impact on his career. He lauded Ashwin as a world-class bowler and acknowledged learning from him. Ashwin, who has 489 Test wickets, reciprocated the admiration and suggested a meet-up in Sydney or Chennai.

In his response, Ashwin invited Lyon to Chennai, mentioning plans for soup and chaat in the West Mambalam neighborhood. This friendly exchange exemplifies the camaraderie shared between players from different nations, emphasizing the bond that cricket creates among its players.

Interestingly, Lyon’s praise for Ashwin comes at a time when the Indian spinner is on the verge of joining an elite club. With 11 more wickets, Ashwin will become only the fourth spinner in Test cricket history to claim 500 wickets, joining the likes of Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Anil Kumble.

Meanwhile, Lyon, who had been sidelined due to injury, expressed confidence in his body and set his sights on playing cricket internationally until 2027. Both Ashwin and Lyon are renowned for their skills with the ball and have been instrumental in their respective teams’ success over the years.

