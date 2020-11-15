Are You A Newbie To Online Casinos? Some Top Tips To Help Get You Started

Cricket Web Team | 12:00am GMT 15 November 2020

Online casinos are a great way to pass the time and possibly, with a bit of good fortune, win yourself some money. It can be a little daunting though, if you have never used an online casino, as your choices are far and wide.

But don’t despair as below we go through some of the basic tips and hints to help get you started.

Choosing Your Online Casino

Firstly you are going to need to choose an online casino to sign up to and use and you’re going to have lots of options as there are endless amounts of online casinos to choose from on the world wide web.

Make sure that whatever online casino you decide to use has the regulated gaming licences that they need for the country they are based. These can normally be found quite easily and are likely to be on their contact and information page.

If you can not find any information regarding their licenses then it’s possible that they are a fraudulent website, and as there are so many other online casino websites to choose it’s probably best to pick another to gamble with.

Take Advantage Of The Sign Up Rewards

When deciding which online casino to use, make sure to see what their sign up bonus is. Pretty much all will offer some kind of bonus or reward for signing up and depositing money to use.



These can come in all shapes and sizes such as doubling your fist stake, better odds with your first sports bet and free spins on the slot games.

These are offered to you as an incentive to choose their website to gamble with but they normally come with strict rules on how you can use the rewards, so make sure you read the small print.

Again as your choices are endless with choosing an online casino, don’t feel the need to choose the first one that you come across, they will have different offers available so shop around first to find the best deals.

Play The Free Games

Most online casinos offer the users the chance to try out various games for free, so if you are new to the game and unsure of the rules you do not need to worry about losing any money.

This is a really good idea to get familiar with games you are unsure of or do not yet fully understand all the rules and the ways to win.

Some kasyno games can be a little complicated to a new comer as they have quite a lot of rules that you need to follow, such as poker and craps, so with these type of games always take use of the free versions first to brush up on your skills until you are more confident and move on to playing with real money.

Try Different Games

Most people after signing up to an online casino jump in to the standard games to play such as roulette, black jack or the slots, but there are so many more different games you could be playing.

Some games will have certain skill elements to win with them while others can be down to just pure lady luck, and some games are more suited to some people than others.

So don’t just stick to the standard games that everyone plays but try out all the different games that are on offer as you may find that you enjoy games that you didn’t even know existed.

The most popular games to play tend to be roulette, poker, black jack and slots but also try out games like bingo, baccarat and craps.

Try Out Sports Betting

Most although not all online casinos will also have sports betting available. This can be a nice change of scenery from playing casino games and will normally have all kinds of different sports you can place bets on such as football, horse racing, basketball and cricket.

Again look out for any bonuses available with sports betting as most will offer some kind of bonus or reward after you place your first sport bet.

The great thing about betting on sports online is that there is always some kind of live sport taking place, so there is always a match or game to be betting on.

Set Yourself Limits And Be Prepared To Lose

An important thing to do before even thinking about making any bets is to set yourself a monetary limit that you are prepared to gamble with and potentially lose.

Only every bet with money that you can afford to lose, and while your aim is not to lose but walk away with more money than you started it’s better to begin playing with a mindset that the money you are going to gamble with is already lost. This way you will only ever gamble with money that you could afford to lose.

Your limit should never be broken, always stick to your limit. If and when you reach your limit do not continue to play, pumping in more money, instead it’s time to stop and play another day.

There is no sure fire way to win when gambling with an online casino, there are many articles and books out there that will promise you strategies to always win but the truth is to win big with an online casino comes down to a lot of luck. So be prepared to lose from time to time.

To Sum Up

For newbies it can be a little scary when you start using online casinos but follow the basic advice above and you should be fine.

Gambling should be about fun and the thrill of the chase so always play for those reasons, not to try and get rich.

Sometimes you will win and sometimes you will lose, but as long as you are betting sensibly and having fun that is all that it should be about.

If you find yourself betting too much money or betting too often you could find yourself becoming addicted. At this point it’s time to walk away and have a break.