5 Online Games Making Waves in Australia and New Zealand Today

Jordan Skelton | 12:05am BST 23 July 2023

Australia’s love for playing online games matches up with any of the bigger continents as the public are constantly looking for different online games that they can play in order to keep themselves entertained. There is a lot to be said for online gaming at the moment, but the be all and end all is that the industry is at its peak. Developers have never had creative freedom as they have now, graphics are unbelievable, and the means by which different games can be accessed continue to vary. Of course, with such increased choice, it can make choosing the online games that you want to play on a lot more difficult. As such, this article is going to talk in more detail about some of the best online games which are currently making waves throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Fortnite

Fortnite is still one of the most popular games in the entire world, and this resonates within Australia and New Zealand. In fact, in recent data collected, it was seen that Australia is in the top 15 countries with the highest searches for Fortnite monthly. This will be because of the immersive nature of the game but also thanks to the streamers who frequently play the game, making it a lot more mainstream.

Online Casino Games

Gambling has always been incredibly popular and thanks to advancements in technology, the means by which people can gain access to different gambling games has increased. As a result, a lot more people love to head over to different online gambling sites in order to play on their favorite casino games. Jackpot City is a New Zealand online casino which gives people in the country access to the likes of roulette, poker, blackjack and other popular titles. While Jackpot city is certified in New Zealand, it’s important to make sure that similar online casinos are certified in the country you want to play in.

Minecraft

Minecraft is another incredibly popular game throughout the world. This is a sandbox game where people are able to create their own virtual worlds and explore the different worlds that other players have created too. It’s a lot of fun, and this resonates in massive popularity. The world is well and truly at the players’ fingertips as they can look for different materials and then use them in order to create different castles, buildings, and structures. The only limitation throughout this game is the players’ own imaginations.

Overwatch

The range of heroes and complexity of gameplay which is available on Overwatch, means it’s one of the most popular team-based online games available in Australia and New Zealand. Everyone has their own unique style and skills, which makes the game a lot of fun to play.

Fallout 4

Lastly, another popular game available in both Australia and New Zealand is Fallout 4. This is a role-playing action game that is set in a post-apocalyptic setting in which players are able to explore, meet different characters and fight enemies who have spawned as a result of the nuclear attack. There are raiders, mutants, and plenty of other enemies for you to battle.