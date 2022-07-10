Who are the world’s fastest bowlers?

Franky Mann | 12:20am BST 10 July 2022

Is there anything more exciting in cricket than fast bowlers? Sure, batters that can hit for six are great, but fast bowlers are truly breath-taking as they aim for the wicket. Fast bowling is an art form and it continues to evolve. The technique and style of fast bowlers continues to change with every new bowler that picks up the ball. The top bowlers each have their own style and technique, making for exciting wickets.

Cricket isn’t dominated by batsman as it is often believed. The fast bowlers on this list show just how important the art of bowling is. As the old cliche goes, “good bowling will beat good batting any day of the week”.

1. Mitchell Starc 160.4 kph

Australian Mitchell Starc strikes fear in the hearts of batsman around the world. The left-hander holds the record as the current fastest bowler with an incredible 160.4 kph. He achieved that fantastic speed against New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor in 2015. Starc recently played in the 2021-22 Ashes Series and starred with the ball and bat for the Aussies.

2. Wahab Riaz 149.6 kph

Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz clocked in at 149.6 kph against India during a Champions Trophy Match at Edgbaston in 2011. Pakistan and India have one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries and it brought out the best in Riaz on the day. Riaz is also a left-headed bowler and can get some serious speed on the ball. The fast bowler currently plays for Peshawar Zalmi. Riaz has an average speed of 138.7 kph.

3. Pat Cummins 149.2 kph

Australia’s right-handed fast bowler, Pat Cummings, hit 149.2 kph with a delivery versus England at Edgbaston for a Champions Trophy match. It seems that the top speeds have all be achieved at the Champions Trophy at Egbaston. The 29-year-old has had a brilliant career playing in multiple tournaments around the globe. Cummins currently stars for the IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders.

4. Tymal Mills 149 kph

Veteran cricket Tymal Mills can fire a cricket ball with some velocity. Now 29, Mills set a bowling record at the age of 25 when he fired a ball at 149 kph. The left-hander has an average speed of 131.5 kph. Mills achieved his top speed of 149 kph versus India during a T20I fixture. Mills has played in tournaments across the world and currently plays for Sussex in English County Cricket.

5. Shannon Gabriel 148.2 kph

Right-handed fast bowler, Shannon Gabriel, is 34-years-old, but he is still hurling the ball at fast speeds. Gabriel’s fastest delivery was 148.2 kph and he achieved the pace during Trinidad and Tobago’s third test match against Pakistan. Gabriel picked up two wickets in the same fixture. The right-handed fast bowler still plays for Trinidad and Tobago, and is a major part of the international team thanks to his fast bowling. Gabriel has an average speed of 137.9 kph.