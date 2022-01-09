Where Will The Men’s T20 World Cup Matches Take Place in 2022

Louis België | 12:01am GMT 09 January 2022

The T20 World Cup is one of the most significant events in the cricket world. The recent edition of the T20 world cup, which took place last year, was one of the most-watched, ever since the tournament’s introduction in 2007.

The 2021 T20 World Cup was full of excitement and thrill; it became one of the biggest sports events of the year because of the response it got from the fans. The tournament, as a whole, was nothing short of action-packed. In fact, last year’s t20 world cup was so good that the expectations many people had attached to the 2022 world cup have increased.

The 2022 T20 World Cup, set to take place in Australia from 16th October to 13th November, will be played in seven different cities across Australia. With so many good teams taking shape, there is no clear favorite for the world cup; however, analysts of sportsbooks may have found some team as their favorite and offered special odds to back it up. If you would like to check out some of the best sites, you can find them ranked on this website

Australia has a huge history when it comes to cricket; it has some of the biggest and most iconic cricket stadiums in the world, with its cricket team being arguably the best in the world. The country has won the most world cup titles and is an established giant in the game.

Stadiums that will Host the T20 World Cup matches

Recently, the International Cricket Council announced seven host cities for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, also known as MCG, or “The G”, is a stadium located in Melbourne, Victoria. With a capacity of 100,024 spectators, the Melbourne Cricket Ground is the 2nd largest cricket ground by capacity in the world. First constructed in 1853, MCG has hosted countless iconic matches, one of them being the 1992 Cricket World Cup final. Because of its rich history and high capacity, MCG has been selected as the venue for the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

Sydney Cricket Ground

The Sydney Cricket, or SCG, is another iconic cricket stadium located in Australia. Located in Sydney, New South Wales, the stadium has a capacity of 48,601 and was built nearly two centuries ago in 1848. Like the MCG, the SCG has been home to a number of iconic matches and has a rich history. The stadium has also been selected to host one of the two semi-finals of this year’s T20 World Cup.

Adelaide Oval

The Adelaide Oval is a cricket ground located in Adelaide, South Australia. It can hold more than 55,000 spectators and is one of Australia’s best stadiums. Opened to the public in 1871, the stadium has seen its fair share of iconic moments. The Adelaide Oval has been selected to host the second of the two semi-finals of this year’s T20 World Cup.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, nicknamed the Gabba, is a stadium located in Brisbane, Queensland. It has a capacity of over 40,000 and has hosted everything, from cricket to the Olympic Games. Established in 1895, it is another one of Australia’s historic cricket grounds.

Kardinia Park

GMHBA Stadium, or Kardinia Park, is another one of the host grounds for the T20 World Cup. With a capacity of over 35,000, it is expected to host a number of the world cup matches scheduled this year.

Bellerive Oval

The Bellerive Oval, located in Bellerive, Tasmania, was opened in 1914 and can seat over 20,000 fans. It has hosted multiple Big Bash League games and is the second biggest stadium in Tasmania.

Perth Stadium

The Optus Stadium, also known as the Perth Stadium, is a recently built stadium located in Perth, Western Australia. Officially opened in 2018, the stadium has a capacity of 60,000 spectators and has been home to a number of iconic matches and concerts.

The seven stadiums mentioned above will host the 45 scheduled matches of the 2022 T20 World Cup.