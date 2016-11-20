To A Legend On His Birthday

Gulu Ezekiel | 8:27am GMT 20 November 2016

.

Bishan, silent killer with the ball

Chucking quietly as one by one they fall.

Gentle executioner, they called you

A spin wizard, thru and thru.

Weaver of dreams, here you stand

A poet with red cherry in hand.

Not white or pink for you, only red

That beautiful arc, leaving batsmen stranded with feet of lead.

Flights of fancy, luring them to their doom

Like a spider to a fly, cramped for room.

Like a vision in white, you appear in a dream

No finer sight on a cricket field has ever been seen.

Lion of Punjab, you call a spade a shovel!

No fear in your heart

Now the seventh decade of your life you start.

Yes, Bish you turn 70 today

But for billions of cricket lovers around the world, you remain immortal

With thanks to Mark Ray for permission to use his photograph