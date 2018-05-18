The Four Day Follow On

Gulu Ezekiel | 8:32pm BST 18 May 2018

For only the second time in 47 years, a team was asked to follow on in a Test match despite trailing by less than 200 runs on first innings.

Pakistan after declaring on 310 for 9, dismissed hosts Ireland for 130 on the third day of the Test match at Malahide, Ireland’s maiden Test match which they eventually lost by five wickets on Tuesday.

With a lead of 180 Ireland were asked to bat again by Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed as the first day’s play had been washed out on Friday, reducing this effectively to a four-day Test match where as per the laws the team trailing by a minimum 150 runs can be forced to follow on. In a five-day Test the target is a minimum of 200 runs.

The last time this happened was at Kingston, Jamaica in the first Test between India and West Indies (Feb. 18-23, 1971) when the opening day’s play was washed out.

It was Indian skipper Ajit Wadekar’s first Test as captain and the first time India had forced their formidable opponents to follow on.

Thanks to 212 by Dilip Sardesai—the first double century by an Indian batsman on foreign soil—India totaled 387 in their first innings. They then dismissed the home side for 217 with off spinner EAS Prasanna claiming 4 for 65 including the prized wicket of skipper Garry Sobers for 44.

Following on 170 runs behind, Windies saved the Test with veteran Rohan Kanhai remaining not out on 158 as they ended the Test on 385 for five.

The circumstances surrounding the follow on were certainly dramatic as narrated by Wadekar in his 1973 autobiography My Cricketing Years. “There was a stunned silence in the West Indies dressing room when I asked them to follow on.” For the mighty Caribbeans it was utter humiliation as India were then considered one of international cricket’s lightweights.

It transpired that Sobers was unaware of the rules regarding the follow-on when there is no play on the first day and initially challenged Wadekar’s decision. It was only after consulting the two umpires that he realized the Indian captain was right after all and had no choice but to comply. The trauma of following on left a deep scar on the psyche of Sobers and his team and there were even calls for his sacking after the Kingston Test.

Wadekar was aware of this effect, as narrated in his book, and had overruled his teammates who felt it was better to utilize the time left in the Test for batting practice.

This played a large part in India winning the second Test at Port of Spain, Trinidad, the first time they had beaten West Indies and that too on their own soil. India hung onto the 1-0 lead, drawing the next three Test matches to record their maiden series victory against Windies and only the second abroad since beating New Zealand 3-1 in 1967-68 under the captaincy of Tiger Pataudi.

That same year India also beat England for the first time in England, claiming the series 1-0 after sensationally winning the third and final Test at the Oval.

But Kingston and that follow-on decision was what set the ball rolling for the year that changed the history of Indian cricket.