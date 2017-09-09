Memories in Verse

Gulu Ezekiel | 8:31pm BST 09 September 2017

Following on from his 70th birthday tribute to his old friend Bishan Bedi, Gulu has ventured into verse about four more of his childhood heroes

BS Chandrasekar

The modest match winner



Chandra, the smiling assassin

Deadly with ball in hand

Off the field, none gentler than this gentle man.

Googly, wrong un, top-spinner.

India’s greatest all-time match winner.

Polio withered his wiry right hand

Like a whiplash would make the ball land.

Charging in with brutal intent

Now with age, all passion spent.

At Brabourne, Oval, Port-of-Spain, MCG

Chandra in his pomp for all to see.

It was in the summer of 1971

That he had the Poms hopping and on the run.

‘Chandra, Chandra, Chandra’ the Oval crowd chanted

A famous victory his legendary bowling granted.

Even the mighty Viv turned to ‘keeper Kiri in horror

‘Quicker than Thommo is your master bowler.”

Childhood trauma, setbacks, accidents he suffered

But Chandra, you braveheart you kept smiling, never demurred!

Lover of Mukesh’s melodious tunes

When will we see the like of the magnificent Chandra again?

GR Viswanath

The Pocket Dynamo



Vishy, the wristy maestro, Little Big Man

Indian cricket’s most beloved across this vast land

It all started at Green Park in the winter of ‘69

In the first innings came a zero but in the second you become our hero

Twenty-five boundaries peppered that glorious 137 and you never looked back

To the bowlers throughout your career you took the attack

That square cut hit like a whiplash

In a jiffy to the fence the ball would crash

The late cut, delicate as a summer breeze

Hit with such precision, the fielders would suddenly freeze

Green Park, Eden, Chepauk, Christchurch, Port of Spain, MCG…

Another like you the cricket world will never see.

When captain in the 1980 Bombay Golden Jubilee Test

You showed India at its glorious best

England’s Bob Taylor you did recall

Even though it meant that India would fall

Two glorious innings against the rampaging Andy Roberts you did play

Never again will we see such as this we did say.

With wrists of hardened steel and a heart of solid gold

the nation’s imagination for over a decade did you hold

Modesty thy middle name

But success did not go to your head, nor fame

Vishy, you bloody beauty

EAS Prasanna

The Canny Offie



Pras, the portly sweaty hangman,

Tossing the ball up as if on an invisible rope.

Just as the batsman would step up to drive,

Seemingly came a gentle tug…the poor guy really had no hope!

Was it sorcery, illusionism or just something out of the blue?

The batsman, the fielders, the ‘keeper, none of us really knew.

No doosra, no teesra, just the master of flight and spin,

With those tricks in your bag, how many Tests you helped India win.

The Kiwis and the Kangaroos you foxed and had them on the hop

As that tantalizing floater would suddenly dip and drop

Batsmen with twinkling footwork like Chappell you loved to bowl to

The best offie they ever played of you they said so

Elder statesman of the legendary quartet of spin

Memories of watching the master at work will never dim.

MAK Pataudi

The Prince of Indian Cricket



Tiger, Tiger burning bright

Our beloved skipper who never gave up the fight

Pataudi, Pat, Mansur, Nawab or Tiger they called you

But really, what’s in a name?

The prince of tiny Pataudi, the king of a mighty game

Records and runs flowed from your bat when young

Then came the accident that shocked and stung

Months later you were back with just one good eye

A century in your third Test much to our delight

Another accident this time, to Contractor

and suddenly you found yourself elevated to skipper

Pride, passion and lover for the nation

Your commitment to the cause brought Indian cricket great ovation

That gallant 148 at Leeds guided the rocking ship steadily

No wonder they dubbed you the Nawab of Headingley!

Then months later it was at the MCG

two mighty innings despite a leg injury

Proud son of a proud father, who stood up to Jardine

India’s finest captain by a country mile!

Your death left a huge void in our hearts

But from our memory you will never depart

