Install the Parimatch Aviator App to Win Big on the Go

Archie Gibbons | 12:37am BST 07 April 2024

If you are looking for a high-end mobile gambling software in India, then check out Parimatch app Aviator. It is a development of one of the elite gambling brands of the world, which rules the ball in the local market. With this tool, you will have access to all its services, from conducting money transactions and participating in promotions to playing for money and communicating with customer care specialists. Read our review. We will tell you about the advantages of this mobile client, as well as how to download and install it in minutes.

Technical Information

When creating the Parimatch Aviator app, the online casino did a Herculean job of perusing the preferences of gamblers. For this reason, the software was created in such a way that it was as comfortable and safe to use as possible. If you create an account on the operator’s website, you won’t even need to re-register after installing the app. Just use the actual login and password for authorization. By the way, all the services of the online casino are available to users of its mobile client.

In the table you can see the technical information. Study it, after which we will tell you about the actions required if you want to download, install and use the application for playing Parimatch Aviator.

Version 1.5.3 Cost Free INR Accepted Languages English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi Demo mode for Aviator Yes Notifications Yes Auto-updates Yes Android version needed Android 5.1 iOS version needed iOS 12+ RAM 1 GB Processor 1,2 GHz Memory space 100 MB

Explaining the Parimatch Aviator App Download and Installation Process

The essence of any online casino app is that it needs to be downloaded and installed to be able to use it. This is the key difference between the software and the mobile modification of the site, which requires no download and installation, and opens in any browser.

If you have an Android gadget, then go to the Parimatch mobile site and download the APK. This archive should be unzipped, and wait until the automatic software installation process is finished;

Apple gadget owners need to select the iOS version of the app while on the online casino site. Consistently click on the ‘Share’, ‘Add to Home Screen’ and ‘Done’ buttons.

It is worth noting that Indian gamblers can also download and install the Parimatch Aviator app by scanning the corresponding QR code on the ‘Apps’ page.

Importance of Upgrades

We want you to be aware of the importance of timely upgrading the Parimatch Aviator app to the new version. The online casino periodically informs its Indian customers about the availability of the upgrade. But you can also activate the automatic upgrade option. To do so, open the options and select the ‘Apps’ tab. Next, find the Parimatch app and press the ‘Software update’ tab. Now you need to move the slider to the side to activate this option. Thus, if there is a new version, the software will be updated in the background, which will not affect your ability to use your smartphone at this time.

It is worth noting that installing a fresh version of the application will allow you to ensure its stable operation and a high degree of protection from hackers and scammers, as well as access to new features.

How to Play Parimatch Aviator on Mobile

By downloading and installing the Parimatch app on your pocket gadget, you will be able to play Aviator. But first, register and make a deposit. Next, follow these steps:

Open the lobby and find Aviator; Launch the game in the paid modification; Place one or two bets ranging from INR 10 to INR 1,000; Once the round starts, watch the red airplane fly; Click on the cash out button. You will then be awarded your winnings — your bet will be multiplied by the odds that were displayed on the screen when you clicked the button.

In Aviator there is an option to activate automatic betting and automatic cash out. Gamblers from India can also use statistics and chat with other players in Live Chat, which makes the gameplay very exciting.

Bonuses for Indian Users

Users of Parimatch Aviator app have access to all the incentives of this online casino, as well as on the desktop site. Say, every new player can grab a Welcome Package worth up to 105,000 INR after registration. The operator has other promotions, for example, 25% Reload Bonus for up to 14,000 INR, 25% bonus on Live Casino deposits, etc.

Also, the online casino regularly holds tournaments with large prize pools for fans of casino games, and for the most active customers there is a Loyalty program. Its participants can receive various benefits: from cash bonuses to free spins.

Some Risks You Can Avoid

When using any mobile software, including the Parimatch Aviator app, there are some risks that can negatively affect your gaming experience. We will tell you about the most frequent risks and the actions that will help you avoid them. See the table.

Risk Solution The application starts to run slowly Update the software to a newer version. Also, you may have run out of free space in the smartphone memory Application freezes and crashes periodically Check for a fresh upgrade, and update the software Game suddenly freezes Check the quality of Wi-Fi/3G/4G/5G connection Battery drains quickly If you intend to play for money, charge the smartphone battery to the maximum to eliminate the risk of its discharge

Advantages of Parimatch Aviator App

To conclude our review, we would like to present the key benefits of the Parimatch mobile app in India:

You can use all online casino services wherever you are;

Pleasant design and intuitive interface allow you to smoothly use the application;

High performance of the software, even if the internet connection is not good enough;

You can enable notifications — you will receive messages about new bonuses or games;

The application is reliably protected from hackers by modern technologies. You can further increase its protection by using Touch ID and Face ID login;

Instant communication with the support team;

Ability to use the same login and password as on the desktop/mobile website.

Now you understand why thousands of Indian players have already used the Parimatch Aviator app to play for money.

FAQ

Is it Possible to Play Parimatch Aviator for Free?

Yes, this crash game is available to Indian online casino customers not only in paid version, but also in demo mode. It uses virtual balance, so you are deprived of the risks of losing money, but you can’t win money either.

Is it Safe to Use the Parimatch Aviator App?

Yes, because this mobile client was created by one of the best online gambling operators in the world. Parimatch is a guarantee of quality, reliability and safety of playing for money. You have nothing to fear.

How Much I Need to Pay for the Parimatch Aviator App Download?

This software is distributed on a free basis. You will need money to play games and participate in promotions.