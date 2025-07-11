The Underdog Teams of IPL 2025: A Season of Struggles

Zane Cronin | 2:57pm BST 11 July 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season was a thrilling chapter in the world of cricket, marked by intense competition and unexpected outcomes.

For fans engaging in cricket IPL betting, the season offered plenty of surprises as some teams soared while others struggled to find their footing.

The IPL 2025 Points Table: A Snapshot of Disappointment

With 10 teams competing across 74 matches, the top four—Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI)—secured playoff berths, while others faltered. The bottom of the table revealed the weakest performers: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Chennai Super Kings: A Fall from Grace

Known for their consistency under MS Dhoni’s leadership in previous seasons, CSK’s campaign was marred by a lack of cohesion. Despite having Noor Ahmad, who finished second in the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 race with 24 wickets, their batting unit failed to deliver consistently. The team’s early exit from playoff contention was a shock, with only two wins in their first five matches, as noted in early April updates. Their inability to adapt to the high-pressure T20 format, coupled with a weak middle order, saw them languish at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, a rare low for the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals: Missing the Spark

Despite nurturing young talents like Sanju Samson and adding experienced players like Jofra Archer in the auction, RR failed to capitalize on their potential. Their campaign was derailed by inconsistent performances, particularly in batting. A notable loss to RCB by 12 runs at home underscored their struggles, as mentioned in an April 2025 report. RR ended with just 8 points, ranking eighth in the IPL 2025 points table, barely avoiding the wooden spoon due to a slightly better net run rate (NRR) than SRH and CSK.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: A Season to Forget

With only two wins from five matches early in the season, SRH struggled to find momentum. Their bowling, despite contributions from Harsh Dubey, couldn’t compete with the likes of GT’s Prasidh Krishna, who clinched the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 with 25 wickets. SRH’s batting woes were evident, with no player featuring prominently in the Orange Cap race. Their loss to GT by seven wickets in Hyderabad further highlighted their inability to defend totals or chase competitively.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Defending Champions Dethroned

After winning their third title in 2024, KKR’s campaign unraveled, culminating in their elimination during the league stage. Despite a strong domestic coaching setup and players like Venkatesh Iyer, who fetched ₹23.75 crore in the auction, KKR couldn’t replicate their past success. A washed-out match against RCB cost them a crucial point, and their loss to GT away from home further dented their chances.

Lucknow Super Giants: A Missed Opportunity

Lucknow Super Giants, led by new captain Rishabh Pant, showed promise but fell short of playoff qualification. With a strong batting lineup featuring Nicholas Pooran and David Miller, LSG started well, with Pooran leading the Orange Cap race early with 201 runs. However, their campaign faltered in the crucial final stages, with losses to GT and PBKS sealing their fate. LSG’s bowling, led by Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav, lacked the depth to challenge top teams consistently.