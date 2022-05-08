ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in the United States

Gabriel Kneeshaw | 12:55am BST 08 May 2022

Cricket fans in the United States are ecstatic with the recent announcement that ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is returning to American soil for the first time since the covid-19 pandemic postponed the schedule. After a three-year-long absence from the USA, a consecutive tri-series begins on May 28th and will end on June 15th, 2022.

With high-quality grass wickets and a location that can deliver the ideal support for both series, the Moosa Stadium in Houston has been named the official ODI venue. The United States-based venue is awaiting a finalized ICC authorization, but there aren’t any hiccups that should prevent the go-ahead.

As the inaugural all-natural turf cricket facility in Texas, the stadium has received multiple renovations and is now one of the best grounds in the United States. The Moosa Stadium is the second ODI location in the United States next to Lauderhill, Florida, and came before fellow candidates Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas and Church Street Park in North Carolina.

The MLC National Cricket Centre at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas will be the second ground of importance; the complex will equip the international teams in Texas with a fixed location for warm-up games and training days.

A completed calendar for both ICC series has been released. The opening tri-series will involve the USA facing Scotland and the UAE between May 28th – and June 4th, as each team will compete against each other on two occasions. With a ramped-up schedule, the USA will get back onto the grass four days later as they’ll face the league leaders Oman and Nepal from June 8th – to June 15th with the same layout and number of meetings.

“Our men’s team will play a record number of 20 One Day Internationals in 2022 as our journey in Cricket World Cup League 2 restarts on home soil with everything to play for and the target being a top 3 finishing spot to advance to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in 2023.” Commented Sushil Nadkarni, Chairman of the USA Cricket Committee.

“USA Cricket would like to thank everyone involved at both Moosa Stadium and the Prairie View Cricket Complex for their hard work and support as we bring One Day International Cricket to Texas for the very first time. We are confident we will be in for two excellent ODI series in these historic first Texas hosted ODIs in May and June and hope to see USA cricket fans show up in large numbers to enjoy the games.” Nadkarni added.

“It is fantastic to see the ODI format return for the USA Men’s National Team on home soil, with these two series being hugely significant for our continued aim of taking a top 3 place in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.” Said Richard Done, the Director of USA Cricket Operations.

Done continued: “Logistically, the greater Houston area in Texas made the most sense for a number of reasons for these matches. We are strongly looking forward to hosting four excellent international sides here in the Lone Star State. Our sincere thanks must go to Sakhi Mohammad, Tanweer Ahmed, and their teams for the immense support to USA Cricket in organizing these ODIs. After what has been such a difficult two years or so for Associate cricket due to the pandemic, we are hugely looking forward to hosting Nepal, Oman, Scotland, and the UAE for two brilliant series of cricket on American soil.”

Stay Tuned for the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Betting Odds

The USA hasn’t competed in the ICC since September 2021, where they suffered an unfortunate string of losses. However, in their final meeting with Nepal, the United States cashed in with a +135 Moneyline, and bettors in favor of the U.S. celebrated with their winning tickets.

Sportsbooks should expect a significant influx in ICC Cricket wagers as sports betting in America has reached online legalization in a record number of states since the nation previously competed.

With a home-field advantage during the summer series in Texas and underdog status, I anticipate the opening betting lines on the USA to hold significant value as many bettors will overlook the Americans.

The betting opportunities will extend further than the Texas-bound schedule as there are three ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series for the USA men’s team. The ICC has verified that alongside the home series, the USA will tour Scotland in August. Following this series, the USA will compete in another travelling CWCL2 series in 2022 that Namibia and Papua New Guinea will host.

The USA are currently in 5th place among seven teams in the CWCL2 division standings, and they’ve won 7 and lost 9. It’ll be imperative for the USA to convert their home series into consecutive victories to stand a chance at placing in the top three. As Nepal (6th) is the lone squad in the series behind the USA in the table and Oman, Scotland, and UAE are positioned in the top three spots, the home team has a difficult challenge ahead.

Team USA ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Home Schedule

28TH May to June 4th

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series – USA vs. Scotland/UAE in Houston, Texas.

8TH June to June 15th

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series – USA vs. Nepal/Oman in Houston, Texas.

Team USA Complete Home Schedule

Each game will be played at Moosa Stadium.

Saturday 28th May USA vs Scotland

Sunday 29th May USA vs Scotland

Tuesday, May 31st, Scotland vs UAE

Wednesday 1st June USA vs UAE

Friday 3rd June UAE vs Scotland

Saturday 4th June USA vs UAE

Wednesday 8th June USA vs Oman

Thursday 9th June Oman vs Nepal

Saturday 11th June Nepal vs USA

Sunday, June 12th Oman vs USA

Tuesday 14th June Nepal vs Oman

Wednesday 15th June USA vs Nepal