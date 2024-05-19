How Aviator Game Developers Can Support Problematic Players

Liam Putilin | 12:00am BST 19 May 2024

Social support can be a lifesaving influence on the road to recovery from gambling addiction. Daily interactions with family, friends and communities can help recovery, but in some cases can have a negative effect.

In this paper we explore the nature of social support and its impact on gambling recovery. Through this research we want to improve support systems for people suffering from gambling addiction.

The Importance of Social Support Networks for Recovery from Gambling Addiction

Gaming addiction is a complex problem that affects not only the person themselves, but also reflects on their social support networks. Family, friends and community can both facilitate and hinder the process of recovery from an unhealthy addiction.

The Role of Family Support

Family members are often the main source of support for people struggling with gambling addiction. They provide financial assistance, emotional support and help with responsibilities. However, the dynamics of family support can be complex and involve issues of trust and honesty. Research shows that family involvement in therapy and understanding of recovery difficulties can significantly improve the recovery process.

The Impact of Friendships

Friends play a crucial role in providing emotional support and encouragement during the recovery process. Positive interactions with friends can alleviate the stress associated with gambling addiction and promote wellbeing. Seeking support from peers who have experienced similar problems can reduce feelings of isolation and strengthen social bonds.

Community Support

Community support plays an important role in destigmatising gambling addiction and encouraging help-seeking behaviour. However, people from different cultural backgrounds may face unique challenges in seeking support due to cultural beliefs and societal norms. There is a need to create inclusive support systems that meet the diverse needs of individuals and families affected by gambling addiction.

Social support is an integral part of the recovery process for people with a gambling addiction. With the support of family, friends and community, people can overcome difficulties more effectively.

Benefits of Social Support in Recovery from Gambling Addiction

The road to recovery from gambling addiction can be tough, but having a strong supportive environment can make a big difference to the outcome. Family, friends can offer various forms of support to help recovery.

Emotional Support

Emotional support from family members, friends and peers plays a key role in the recovery process. Knowing that a person has a reliable support system to turn to in times of need can alleviate feelings of loneliness and helplessness. Emotional support gives people a sense of belonging and strengthens their resilience in overcoming the challenges of recovery.

Practical Assistance

Practical help includes help with everyday tasks, managing finances and addressing gambling-related harm. Many people struggling with gambling addiction face practical problems such as financial strain and housing difficulties. Access to practical support services can alleviate these stresses and facilitate the recovery process.

Accountability and Support

Accountability and support from social support networks play an important role in maintaining positive behaviour change. Peer pressure can encourage an individual to remain committed to recovery goals and keep them from relapsing into addictive gambling behaviour. The collective power of support groups such as Gamblers Anonymous creates a therapeutic environment where individuals feel understood and supported on the road to recovery.

Strategies for Increasing Social Support During Recovery from Gambling Addiction

Let’s look at the different strategies that can be used to build social support, given the vital role they play in promoting positive outcomes.

Building Stronger Relationships with Family Members

Family members are one of the most influential sources of support for people with a gambling addiction. Strengthening family bonds and creating favourable relationships within the family can greatly enhance the recovery process. Strategies such as family-based treatment and co-occurring activities can foster intimacy, empathy and commitment to sobriety.

Participation in Community Support Programmes

Despite the importance of community support, people with gambling problems often face stigmatisation and social isolation. Participation in community support programmes can help people overcome these barriers and strengthen their sense of belonging to their community. Comprehensive programmes that provide activities, connections and support across the lifespan can promote purposeful living and strengthen ties to the community.