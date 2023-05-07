From Cape Town to Nairobi, Cricket is Growing in African Countries

Mason Lamington | 1:00am BST 07 May 2023

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, with a rich history that dates back several centuries. While it is widely considered a national sport in England and India, it is also played and enjoyed in many other countries around the world. The fan base of the sport is continuously growing in many African countries, with Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya leading the way.

Cricket in Zambia

While cricket is not as popular in Zambia as it is in some other African countries, the sport does have a small but growing following in the country, especially among expatriates and the local Indian community. The Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU) is the governing body for cricket in the country and has been working to promote the sport and develop its infrastructure. The ZCU organizes various domestic tournaments and leagues and also fields a national team that competes in regional and international tournaments. It also helps that local betting outlets, like Betway Zambia, offer extensive coverage of global and local events.

One of the major challenges facing cricket in Zambia is the lack of facilities and equipment, but this is slowly changing, too.

Cricket in South Africa

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in South Africa and is played and enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds. The country has a rich cricketing history and has produced some of the greatest players the sport has ever seen, including Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, and AB de Villiers. The sport is governed by Cricket South Africa, which organizes various domestic tournaments and leagues, as well as the national team that competes in international tournaments. South Africa has hosted several major international cricket events, including the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Cricket in Zimbabwe

Cricket is also popular in Zimbabwe, where the sport has a long and storied history. The country has produced several world-class players, including Andy Flower, Heath Streak, and Brendan Taylor. The sport is governed by the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, which organizes various domestic tournaments and leagues, as well as the national team that competes in regional and international tournaments. Zimbabwe has hosted several major international cricket events, including the 1992 and 2003 Cricket World Cups.

Cricket in Kenya

Cricket is a relatively minor sport in Kenya, but it has been growing in popularity in recent years. The country has a national team that competes in regional and international tournaments and has produced several notable players, including Steve Tikolo and Thomas Odoyo. The sport is governed by Cricket Kenya, which organizes various domestic tournaments and leagues.

While cricket may not be as popular in Africa as it is in some other parts of the world, the sport does have a significant following in several countries on the continent. Whether it’s the growing popularity of the sport in Zambia, the rich cricketing history of South Africa, the storied tradition of cricket in Zimbabwe, or the growing interest in the sport in Kenya, cricket continues to be a beloved pastime for millions of people in Africa and around the world.