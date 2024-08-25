Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Expert Predictions

Levi Massola | 4:00am BST 25 August 2024

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 in Australia is one of the most awaited contests in the cricketing calendar. Both teams have much to prove, with India having won the last two series Down Under and Australia eager to reclaim the trophy on home soil.

The upcoming five-match Test series, beginning in November, promises to be a fierce battle between two of the top cricketing nations.

India’s Recent Dominance

India has been in excellent form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the last two series in Australia. Their victories in 2018-19 and 2020-21 were historic, marking the first time an Asian team won a Test series in Australia. These triumphs have kept the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India’s possession since 2015, and they will be keen to extend their dominance.

However, India’s success in Australia hasn’t been without its challenges. Their batting lineup faced significant struggles during the last series, notably when they were bowled out for a mere 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, the lowest Test score in India’s history. Despite this, India bounced back to win the series 2-1, showing their winning mentality.

For India to retain the trophy, their batting lineup must perform consistently. The experienced top order, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will be crucial. India’s former coach, Ravi Shastri, has emphasized the importance of their batters stepping up. “If India can bat well, they have every chance of making it a hat-trick of series wins in Australia,” Shastri remarked. The series will test India’s ability to handle Australia’s formidable pace attack, especially in the challenging conditions Down Under.

Australia’s Quest for Revenge

On the other hand, Australia is eager to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussies will be out for revenge after losing the last two series at home. Australia’s legendary fast-bowling lineup, led by Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, is one of the best in the world. Adding Nathan Lyon, their premier spinner, makes Australia’s attack a formidable force.

Ricky Ponting, a former Australian captain, has predicted a 3-1 series victory for Australia. Ponting believes Australia has a point to prove after the recent defeats and expects them to come out all guns blazing. “Australia will be looking for those 20 wickets game after game to help win the series,” Ponting stated, highlighting the importance of their bowlers in this series.

The Steve Smith Conundrum

One of Australia’s key talking points is Steve Smith’s role. With David Warner’s departure from the Test arena, Smith was moved to the opening position, allowing Cameron Green to slot in at No.4.

Ponting has expressed some uncertainty about whether this is the best position for Smith, noting that while Smith can succeed as an opener, it remains to be seen if he feels comfortable in this role.

Smith’s performance in the recent ICC World Test Championship final, where he scored his 31st Test century, will give Australia confidence. However, finding the right balance in their batting lineup will be crucial for Australia’s success.

India’s Bowling Strength

India’s bowling attack will also be a significant factor in the series. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami fit, Mohammed Siraj, and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, India has a well-rounded attack. Ponting has also mentioned the possibility of Khaleel Ahmed being a bolter for India, noting his impressive performances in the IPL. Khaleel’s left-arm pace could offer India a point of difference, particularly in Australian conditions.

Final Thoughts

The rivalry between Australia and India has become one of the most intense in cricket. While the Ashes series between Australia and England remains iconic, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has become equally significant.

Ponting reflected on the growing rivalry, noting that India has consistently risen to the challenge, whether at home or away. “India’s rivalry with Australia has probably overtaken their rivalry with South Africa,” Ponting observed, underlining the importance of this series.