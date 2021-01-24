Female cricketers with more fifties

Luca Orsini | 8:00am GMT 24 January 2021

Female cricket is getting more and more visibility, especially in the last ten years. Once considered a “just for men” sport, like soccer was, now female cricket has thousands of athletes challenging themselves to reach the highest point in their professional career.

When you are a batsman, a half-century is very important or actually is the most important thing to get going. It takes a lot of technique, training and patience, but in most of the cases, the batsmen (or women, in this particular case) convert the fifty to a bigger score.

This kind of situation is very common in ODI's and of course it is the same, both for men and women. So here on our website we will take in consideration some of the best female cricketers with most half-century during their whole ODI career.

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj, born in Jodhpur (India) in 1982, is considered by many cricket experts the greatest female batsman ever in India. Raj is the captain of the Indian Women’s ODI team and she is, no doubt, one of the most important cricketer in female cricket’s history.

She scored more half-century during her ODI career than anyone else and she can be considered a real record breaker. Mithali Raj, in facts, holds another amazing record: she is the first female cricket player to score seven consecutive fifties in ODI.

Mithali Raj is for sure an example for Indian female cricketers, but at the same time has contributed, during her amazing career, to help female cricket reach higher levels of competitiveness.

Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte “Lottie” Edwards is a former cricket player and former captain for the English National Team. She is the most winning captain in England, considering her 2009 World Cup and Ashes victory.

After Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards used to be the top scorer in ODI history, with forty six half-centuries in 191 ODI matches. During her career Lottie Edwards was considered one of the best female batsmen of her generation, becoming a pillar for women’s cricket. She is now retired, but her style will be always remembered by English supporters and cricket’s fans all over the world.

Stafanie Taylor

Stafanie Taylor, born in Jamaica in 1991 is for sure one of the best female cricket players still in the business. After the retirement of Merissa Aguilleira, Stafanie Roxann Taylor became West Indies captain and she currently is. The jamaican athlete has achieved tremendous achievement during her career: she led West Indies to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2016, being electer the best player of the whole event.

Taylor’s career is still on going and for sure she will reach higher levels, thanks to her aggressive style of batting. At the moment she already is one of the best fifties scorer eve