Essential Web Technologies Transform Cricket, and Here’s How

Jesse Serra | 1:00am GMT 08 January 2023

Cricket is a national English game invented long ago, in the 16th century. During this time, the interest in this game has never vanished, and its popularity has gone far beyond the UK. However, the digitalization of the world of sports could not but affect cricket, and modern technologies are increasingly important in the process of the game. Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized multiple sectors, including cricket.

First Attempts to Implement Tech Into Cricket

One of the first systems for cricket analysis was invented in 1996 when the captain and coach of the team decided to provide scientific game research. He is considered the pioneer of increasing player productivity by recording every detail that happens on the pitch. However, the lack of technologies didn’t make the system as effective as it can be now.

A Little Chip Changing the Cricket World

Later on, the Spektacom company, established by an Indian coach, showed significant success in learning the scientific basis of the game. It created a system that works on AI and IoT and provides high-quality analysis of every action made by participants. A special mechanism allowed coaches to track every action on the field. Such parameters as ball speed and trajectory were thoroughly learned so that it became easier to create a game plan and achieve success during matches.

The analysis is useful both for cricket teams who can significantly improve their performance on the field and for game fans. For instance, those who like betting can track all changes in real-time and place bets at their favorite iPhone casino. This became a revolution that helped explore all information concerning shots on the ball during every match and then analyzed the achieved results to improve players’ performance. And nowadays, such a system is constantly developed by tech companies.

Power Bat As the Most Effective Development

A cricket bat with IoT sensors at the top was presented in 2017, and it became another revolution in the sports world. The technology instantly analyzes all actions during the game and can provide four parameters of real-time data on any shot:

Throw force

The quality of the shot

Ball trajectory

Ball speed

The unique gadget was developed and improved by Intel company, and it later equipped the bat with a sticker with an IoT sensor. A small chip combines all the received information into one database that is later demonstrated on commentators’ screens or transferred to coaches and other experts for further analysis The unique sensor analyzes all details using machine learning to get the most relevant game statistics.

Data Analysis in Cricket

AI has gone a step further and not only evaluates the performance of a certain player but also helps to make conclusions about the strengths and weaknesses of competitors. This technology allows teams to search for new cricket strategies and ways to overcome potential rivals. It becomes possible to consider the smallest details, including the field map, areas around the field, and other factors when forming a training plan.

Obviously, modern cricket would not be as exciting without these innovative technologies, so we look forward to even more impressive inventions that will make the game more interesting for teams and viewers. We do not believe that AI will be able to replace referees, coaches, and athletes themselves, but its contribution to the development of cricket and the sports industry as a whole is hard to deny.