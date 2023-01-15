Cricket in world culture – why is it so popular?

Jackson Band | 1:28am GMT 15 January 2023

With over 2.5 billion followers, cricket is the second most popular sport in the world. In South Asia, however, it is the most popular sport.

Introduced to India by the British, the game survived even after the colonizers left. Once the Indians mastered the game, nothing could stop them from falling in love with cricket.

Happiness, excitement, anticipation, sadness, and disappointment are some of the emotions that fans experience while watching a cricket match. However, players must keep their sanity and not give in to their feelings.

Cricket is and will remain a favorite sport in India. The passion for cricket in India has been proven many times. The country has won the ICC World Cup twice.

The popularity of the discipline.

Soccer, rugby, Gaelic soccer, American soccer, Canadian soccer, Australian soccer, etc., have common roots. Such ball sports are ancient, with various local variations. The first written references to the forerunners of all ball sports date back to the 14th century in Ireland and Great Britain. However, there was no single sport; regional variations were present everywhere.

During the 19th century, Britain, North America, and Australia developed in parallel, where the (initially somewhat chaotic) sport was standardized and codified. But at that time, there was little direct contact between the countries. For example, a trip from New York to Liverpool took a good two weeks and was hardly affordable for most people – so if you went across the Atlantic, it was only one way. Telephones were almost non-existent; telegrams were available but inaccessible to most people, and only concise messages could be sent.

Thus, these sports fragmented and developed in different directions in different English-speaking countries. Rugby and soccer developed in Great Britain, American soccer developed in the United States, Gaelic soccer set in Ireland, and something else again in Australia. Canadian soccer was much closer to American soccer because of its geographic proximity to the United States; to this day, outsiders need help distinguishing between the two. Long distances and poor communication contributed to the fragmentation not only of English but also of ball sports.

The same was true of racquet sports. Cricket, rounders, and baseball were parallel developments from a common ancestor. The first mentions of baseball/cricket’s predecessors can be found in France, beginning in the 14th century. In its modern form, baseball was first codified in New York around 1856, and cricket was first codified in the mid-18th century. But they share common roots.

As times change, so do sports. British immigrants brought these sports to the United States in the 19th century and developed them. We are changing and modernizing skiing, soccer, volleyball, basketball, track, and field, etc. Sports are constantly evolving and changing.

So what are the reasons for the popularity of cricket? Let’s find out.

Inexpensive

South Asian countries are either underdeveloped or developing countries. Cricket is cheaper and therefore available to everyone.

From state-run venues to small slums, anyone can find a bat and ball. However, since cricket balls made of leather are more expensive, many players use glued tennis balls.

A coarse stick is used in place of the bat, and folded boxes or chairs serve as wickets.

Feasibility Study

Cricket can be played anywhere. The lack of suitable cricket grounds does not prevent players from playing. Instead, they occupy the nearest street, open land, or park to enjoy the sport.

Since the game is played in every neighborhood, more and more children are interested in participating.

Sponsorship

Cricket is a sponsored sport, especially in India. All brands promote the game with the bat and ball, from cell phone brands to shampoos. It makes cricket a part of every family.

Famous cricketers become part of the advertisements and appear on TV screens and billboards. It further contributes to the popularity of the players.

Professionalism

Have you ever wondered if you would like to pursue cricket as a profession?

If not, let me tell you that the game of cricket is a real profession, unlike many other sports.

Since the game has a future, players try to get training in various cricket academies. There are proper channels and instructions to become a cricketer. It is why people choose this profession.

Heroism

Cricket has given the world many heroes:

Kapil Dev;

Sachin Tendulkar;

MS Dhoni;

Virat Kohli is the hero that all of India looks up to.

These men give hope to the youth to be even more passionate about sports.

Documentaries and feature films are being made about the lives of these heroes. As a result, people appreciate the profession even more.

Promotion

As you all know, even the strongest eventually fade away without promotion and motivation. But in the case of cricket, the government seems very enthusiastic about supporting this mind-blowing sport!

Cricket boards work tirelessly to ensure that worthy players can play. International cricket cups put a country’s honor on the line. When the state encourages it, more cricket is played, and more leagues are created. The IPL has been instrumental in pressing even more youth.

Economy

Every country needs fun, entertainment, and a growing economy. So cricket also helps a country’s economy. For example, the countries that host the ICC World Cup have a massive influx of people wanting to watch the game. It also promotes tourism.

In addition, national leagues also contribute to the GDP of countries. According to the BCCI, the IPL contributed $150 million to India’s GDP in 2015. The IPL 2022 finals contributed even more.

Strategy

Cricket involves many strategies and skills. Although physical strength is significant, winning the game is achieved through the presence of mind and game planning.

Enjoyment

Nevertheless, it all comes down to enjoyment. Who doesn’t love a good four or six? Enjoyment is the moment when the ref raises his finger against the opponent.

When the two teams face each other, running and jogging become exciting for players and spectators. Every cricket ball can change the game’s course, which keeps everyone on their toes.

The excitement that cricket brings makes people forget their worries and problems.

The long list of scandals

The list of scandals that have knocked a whole series of personalities off their pedestals since the turn of the millennium is long. But many revelations suggest that this swamp is far from being drained.

Conclusion

To say that the Indian people love cricket is an understatement. However, it is more correct to say that Indians “live” cricket.

Cricket breeds heroes and GDP. It also gets sponsorships and publicity campaigns. In addition, it can be played anywhere with minimal equipment.

Cricket is popular among all age groups and makes the locals put their emotions into it.