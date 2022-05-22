247 Titans vs Super Giants review

Austin Barwell | 12:34am BST 22 May 2022

The 2022 IPL continued to excite and provide a number of exciting moments when the Gujarati Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants met on May 10.

Indeed, these two franchises are considered among the best in this year’s competition, with both sides having had blistering campaigns and looking likely to make the playoffs as they compete for the title. It has also been argued that both sides have the strongest teams in the tournament, too, with both being very experienced and rather balanced according to Vwin’s predictions in regard to the lineups that they can boast.

Therefore, it was hardly a surprise that so many fans worldwide had tuned into the 57th game of the 74 matches to be played in this year’s event, although there will have been one set of fans that would have been a lot happier than the other set.

As we know, the Gujarati Titans were able to dominate the fixture, as they ended up winning by a vast 62 runs, thus further solidifying their place at the top of the 2022 IPL table and continuing to look like the best team in the league by a country mile.

The Titans had managed to post 144-4 in their 20 allotted overs, thus giving them a score that many would have thought was rather defendable at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 10.

Shubman Gill starred with the bat as he knocked 63* from his 49 balls – thus effectively sealing the win for Gujarati. He was helped at the crease by descent knocks from David Miller (26 from 24) and Rahul Tewatia (22* from 16), too.

However, with the strength of the squad that the Lucknow Super Giants have available to them, there would have been some that would have felt that they would be able to challenge and be extremely competitive whilst at the wicket. Indeed, with players like Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, and Marcus Stoinis on the team as specialized limited-overs stars, many of us would have expected more of a fight.

The Super Giants were lackluster in their run chase and managed to score a paltry 82 from their 13.5 overs before each of their players was skittled out by the exceptional bowling attack of the Titans.

Things started badly for them, as they lost both De Kock and Rahul inside the first five overs with just 24 runs on the board. They then saw wickets tumble at a regular and rather consistent pace that was difficult for the Super Giants to halt.

Only three players managed to reach double figures in regards to runs on the scoreboard, with Deepak Hooda the only player offering any resistance to the bowling attack as he scored 27 from 26 balls. De Kock hit 11 from 10, whilst Avesh Khan went into slogging mode as he recorded two sixes as the final batter as he scored 12 from 4 balls.

There has been a lot of cricket since these two sides met on May 10, but with both sides looking very likely to be in the 2022 IPL playoffs, the Super Giants might want to see if they can avoid the Titans in the knockout phase.