Which bookies are the best for cricket betting in 2025

Mason Denton | 12:00am GMT 26 January 2025

With major cricket tournaments like the Indian Premier League, T20 World Cup, the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the Ashes Series taking place throughout the year, punters have plenty of action to bet on. However, betting on cricket is about more than understanding the odds or picking the winning sides.

It starts with choosing a legal betting site that offers a broad selection of wagering markets with strong odds and secure payment systems. You might also want to consider bonus promotions, customer service, and withdrawal processing times.

Here are the top four cricket betting sites worth considering in 2025 whether you’re wagering on a one-day international, a T20 match, or a 5-day Test match.

1Xbet

1XBet is among the biggest sportsbooks offering a functional and unique cricket betting catalog to Indians and punters worldwide. Besides diverse betting options, the operator offers a feature-packed mobile app, live streaming options, and trustworthy security.

For deposits and withdrawals, you have over 20 banking options including UPI, Netbanking, credit/ debit cards, e-wallets, and direct bank transfers. More importantly, new members receive a hefty welcome bonus that boosts your initial deposit by 120% and you can redeem it using the promo code provided by Sportytrader.

Betway

A world-class online bookie and casino, Betway delivers an exceptional cricket betting catalog with matches covering everything from the T20 World Cup to the Ashes series. This reputable sportsbook particularly stands out in its Indian Premier League betting product, with hundreds of betting markets available throughout the season.

Betway also has impressive cricket promotions that include odds boosts and regular players can qualify for free bets. They also have a responsive app and website with live betting options for major cricket matches, although their welcome bonus isn’t as lucrative as most of its competitors.

Bet365

Another reputable cricket betting platform with a long-standing history, Bet365 delivers thousands of cricket betting markets on virtually every league and tournament. From outright markets to specialized options like player performance points and correct scores, you’ll never run out of options when betting on Bet365.

Most payments on Bet365 are processed quickly, especially when using e-wallets like Paypal and Skill, but the withdrawal times may vary based on the chosen method and location. The operator also has a responsive customer support team and plenty of attractive promotions like daily drops, welcome bonuses, and loyalty rewards.

Coral

With millions of online punters and over 2000 betting shops scattered across the UK and globally, Coral is among the most elite and secure cricket betting platforms. This online bookie has evolved significantly since its inception in the 1900s, establishing a solid reputation for its simple registration process, multiple payment options, and unique promotions.

While Coral lacks a VIP program, it gives new account holders up to £40 free bet bonus with a minimum deposit of £10. Coral also gives smart bet boosts to increase your odds and there are plenty of other sports to choose from, including football, tennis, rugby, and esports. Additionally, there’s a cashout option and you can build unique cricket bets.