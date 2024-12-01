How to Stream India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live

Mason Mead | 12:00am GMT 01 December 2024

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming 2nd T20I Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

The battle between two of Asia’s finest is yet again on display as the Men in Blue take on The Tigers in what is set to be a fascinating encounter. Both teams are set to bring their best to the pitch as several other high-stakes matches are on display at the T20 International.

That alone has fans’ attention as they look to be a part of this event. We’ll cover everything viewers need to know about the second T20I match and how to enjoy it anywhere you are. So, keep reading to find out more!

Overview of India vs Bangladesh T20I Series

Particularly in a multi-match arrangement, the second T20 International of this series is quite important because it frequently determines the tone for the rest of the series. With India usually starting as the favorite, both teams, motivated by ardent supporters, want to leave their imprint.

The stats and odds at 1 Win India still places India as more likely to win the game with Bangladesh having a poor head-to-head record against the Delhi giants. So far, the Tigers have only managed one of their 17 Twenty20 International matches, while India has won 16 of them.

This poor record doesn’t make this match any less captivating as The Tigers have demonstrated development and tenacity with their young crop of players, particularly in the T20 format, which gives them a chance to succeed. This is still anticipated to be a close game, though, as both teams are keen to outperform one another and make history in this format.

Date and Timing of India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the Twenty20 International match between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. The game will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

For fans in Bangladesh, this will correspond to 7:30 PM local time. Time zones across regions make it possible for international viewers to catch the game at convenient times, with adjustments based on local time in regions like the UK and North America.

Weather and pitch conditions will also influence the match timing and strategies. Delhi’s October evenings tend to have mild weather, but the potential for dew later in the evening can impact bowlers, making it harder to control swing and line. The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium tends to support batsmen with its short boundaries and flat conditions, which makes this event well set for a high-scoring encounter​.

Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Telecast

Viewers in India can catch the T20I series live via the official India vs Bangladesh broadcast channel on Sports18. This channel will air the game on its various networks including Sports 18-1 HD, Sports18-1 SD, and Sports18-2 (Hindi). For fans who prefer regional languages, commentary options are expected to cover multiple Indian languages as that will enhance its accessibility around the country.

In Bangladesh, the game will be aired live on Gazi TV (GTV), a primary broadcaster for cricket in Bangladesh​. For international viewers, availability may vary, but most global cricket fans can access coverage through various regional sports networks or OTT platforms with international packages.

Here’s a list of regional and international broadcasting options:

Region Broadcaster Language Options India Star Sports Network Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu Bangladesh Gazi TV Bengali United Kingdom Sky Sports English United States Willow TV English

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Platforms and Providers

Nowadays, live streaming has become a primary means of accessing sports events. That’s why the 2nd T20I India vs Bangladesh live streaming is accessible by fans in India through the JioCinema app, a platform that offers free streaming services across multiple devices.

JioCinema also enables mobile-friendly streaming for those who want to stream games wherever they are. It’s also available on various mobile devices, desktops, and smart TVs so fans can enjoy the sports anyhow they want.

In Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available on the T Sports app. This means local fans can watch live coverage on any device as well. We have put together some of the platforms that allow you to be a part of this viewing experience.

Subscription Details

India : The match will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, a leading OTT platform for cricket in India. Both the free and premium versions allow fans to watch live matches, with premium users gaining additional HD streaming quality.

: The match will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, a leading OTT platform for cricket in India. Both the free and premium versions allow fans to watch live matches, with premium users gaining additional HD streaming quality. Bangladesh : Rabbithole and Toffee are the primary streaming platforms available for Bangladeshi audiences.

: Rabbithole and Toffee are the primary streaming platforms available for Bangladeshi audiences. International Platforms: The match will be available on platforms such as Willow TV for U.S. viewers and Sky Go in the U.K.

Region Streaming Platforms Subscription Details India Disney+ Hotstar ₹299/month for premium access Bangladesh Rabbithole, Toffee Free with ads, paid options for ad-free streaming United States Willow TV $9.99/month United Kingdom Sky Go Included with Sky Sports subscription

Pros and Cons of Streaming on OTT Platforms

Pros Cons Access to highlights and replays Requires stable internet connection Multi-language commentary options Flexible viewing on multiple devices

How to Watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Online in India

In India, online streaming is a major outlet for fans to watch live sports. Here’s how to access the ind vs ban channel and watch the game live:

Disney+ Hotstar : Available via website and app. Users can choose the “Super” or “Premium” subscription.

: Available via website and app. Users can choose the “Super” or “Premium” subscription. JioTV: Free for Jio users, available on the JioTV app for mobile devices

JioCinema offers free streaming access to the T20I series, making it a highly accessible platform for viewers across the country. Other popular platforms like Hotstar may provide delayed highlights or commentary, but JioCinema has exclusive rights to offer real-time access​.

For fans looking to enhance their viewing experience, JioCinema is compatible with Android and iOS devices. You can set up the app on your smart TV with no issues and get a larger-screen viewing experience.

How to Watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Online in Bangladesh

Bangladesh fans can stream the match through platforms like Rabbithole and Toffee. Here’s how:

Rabbithole: A popular platform offering both free and premium options for uninterrupted streaming.

Access : Available on the web and mobile devices.

: Available on the web and mobile devices. Subscription: Free with ads; premium ad-free options are also available.

Toffee: Another prominent option in Bangladesh, providing easy access for mobile and desktop viewers

Access : Free online streaming option specifically for Bangladeshi viewers, which means no VPN is needed. Accessible via the Toffee app or Toffee website.

: Free online streaming option specifically for Bangladeshi viewers, which means no VPN is needed. Accessible via the Toffee app or Toffee website. Subscription: Offers high-quality, official streaming at no cost

Both options are available in Bengali commentary and are easily accessible.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Key Players to Watch Out For

The second T20 International is set to showcase a wealth of talent, with players on both teams having the potential to turn the game.

Indian Players:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain): A middle-order batsman with explosive striking ability, Yadav’s role is pivotal in stabilizing and accelerating the innings

A middle-order batsman with explosive striking ability, Yadav’s role is pivotal in stabilizing and accelerating the innings Nitish Reddy: The young all-rounder already made a mark in the first T20I with his powerful hitting, scoring 74 runs, and building a fearsome partnership with Rinku Singh. His aggressive gameplay will be just what the team needs on the slower pitch at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where runs are generally hard to come by

The young all-rounder already made a mark in the first T20I with his powerful hitting, scoring 74 runs, and building a fearsome partnership with Rinku Singh. His aggressive gameplay will be just what the team needs on the slower pitch at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where runs are generally hard to come by Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s return strengthens India’s bowling attack, especially in death-over scenarios.

The spotlight will be on India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh, who has recently emerged as a formidable bowler in the T20 format. Sanju Samson, Nitish, and Tilak Varma are also expected to play massive roles in the middle order​.

Bangladeshi Players

Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangladesh captain remains invaluable thanks to his background and versatility, especially when it comes to directing the team’s tactics.

The Bangladesh captain remains invaluable thanks to his background and versatility, especially when it comes to directing the team’s tactics. Liton Das: His quick scoring ability may well be just what the undergoes need to set the pace of the game.

His quick scoring ability may well be just what the undergoes need to set the pace of the game. Mustafizur Rahman: The team is more likely to depend on the variations of Rahman during the final stages of the game

Bangladesh will also depend on the qualities of Litton Das, a potent opener, and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has demonstrated consistency in the T20 arena.

Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bring depth to their bowling attack, aiming to restrict India’s strong batting lineup. Each of these players has shown match-winning capabilities, making them ones to watch in this encounter​.

What to Expect from the 2nd T20I: Pitch and Weather Conditions

The pitch conditions at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium typically provide a batsman-friendly pitch, creating the ideal conditions for games that could conclude in lots of runs. It may become harder for bowlers, particularly spinners, to hold the ball as the game goes on due to the dew effect.

Also, the captain may decide to bowl first in order to capitalize on dry conditions early in the game, and this could have an impact on his decision at the toss.​

Weather is expected to be mild, with temperatures in the evening making conditions favorable for both players and fans. The effect of weather on pitch behavior in Delhi is generally minimal, but dew remains an essential factor for teams to consider.

Match Influencers

Spin and Pace : Both spin and pace bowlers may find support early on, with spinners gaining an advantage if the pitch slows down.

: Both spin and pace bowlers may find support early on, with spinners gaining an advantage if the pitch slows down. Dew Factor: Because there is less turn and the ball slides off the surface, the dew is likely to help batters in the second half.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Preview and Predictions

The two teams will probably use tactical strategies designed to take advantage of one another’s vulnerabilities. Using players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav’s expertise to set a high total, India may concentrate on its aggressive batting approach.

Even though they are typically viewed as the underdog, Bangladesh boasts players like Taskin Ahmed who can make big plays when it counts. Previous head-to-head statistics heavily favor India, but Bangladesh has shown resilience in recent performances, suggesting that an upset could be possible​.

Head-to-Head Stats:

India’s superior record in past encounters, 16 wins out of 17 matches, gives them a psychological edge.

Bangladesh’s recent improvements in T20Is make them unpredictable opponents.

Prediction

Given current form and team strength, India holds a slight edge, but Bangladesh’s potential for an upset should not be underestimated.

Predictions lean towards India given its superior track record and depth in both batting and bowling. However, you never know what to expect at this event and Bangladesh’s talented young lineup could make this a close contest.

Alternate Ways to Follow the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I

Fans who are unable to watch the live broadcast or stream the game online have other options for staying informed.

All India Radio and Bangladesh Betar offer audio analysis in real-time.

Many sports websites, like ESPN Cricinfo and Cricbuzz, provide live score updates along with in-depth analysis and ball-by-ball commentary.

Live commentary and updates from sports writers and fan accounts will be available on social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter.

These platforms are useful tools for anyone who wants to keep a close eye on the game because they offer real-time updates and let fans participate in debates.

Summary Table

Option Platform Description TV Broadcast Star Sports, GTV, Sky Sports Live video coverage on TV Online Streaming Disney+ Hotstar, RabbitholeBD, Willow TV Subscription-based live streaming Radio Commentary All India Radio, Bangladesh Betar Live audio updates Score Updates ESPNcricinfo, Cricbuzz Ball-by-ball updates with analysis Social Media Twitter, Facebook Real-time updates and fan interaction Option Platform Description

This T20I match between India and Bangladesh promises excitement and suspense, one that every cricket fan would be anticipating. The good thing is you don’t have to miss out on this action with different options available to enjoy the action live. With numerous ways to watch and follow, fans globally can stay connected to the cricketing action unfolding at Eden Gardens.