BC Game Bonus|Best Bonuses for Bangladeshi Players

Ryder Macdonell | 2:00am BST 22 September 2024

Details About VIP and Loyalty Rewards Programs Offered by BC Games

VIP programs reward players for being loyal to an operator or service. These rewards are structured to help players and operators benefit as membership is usually tied to the amount deposited or spent on the platform. The BC Game website has an easy-to-navigate menu and seamless UI. This allows players to easily find the menu and join the loyalty program. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about the loyalty program in Bangladesh.

How to Register on BC Game

The first step to joining the BC Game Official loyalty program is signing up on the website. Here is how you can join the platform as a Bangladeshi player:

Visit the official website of any of the available BC Game Mirror site to access the platform. You can do this using a PC or mobile device of your choice. Click on the “Sign Up” option at the top right corner of the website.

Fill out the registration form and create a new account using your email address and password. Ensure that the information you have entered is correct and accurate.

If you have any valid promo codes, use them during the signup process to receive special bonuses after your account is created.

Check all the information you entered previously for any errors or mistakes. If you are satisfied with your responses, confirm your submission to create the new account.

With your new account, you can now enjoy the perks of the VIP program by joining. Ensure you claim the welcome bonus on your first four deposits on the platform.

How the VIP Program Works

The BC Game bonus VIP program works using a points system that allows players to gain points by performing different actions. There are different tiers available and each tier has a range of available perks. Players can unlock perks by increasing their points and moving to a higher level. There are 8 levels available at the casino which are:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum I

Platinum II

Diamond I

Diamond II

Diamond III

BC Game VIP and Loyalty Rewards

There are various loyalty rewards available to you when you join the BC Game loyalty program. These rewards are available to all members of the BC Game VIP program. Here are the most popular loyalty rewards available to members of the loyalty program.

Level Up Bonus

The level-up bonus is given to players when they level up to the next VIP rank. This reward differs depending on the level you are entering. These act as a bonus to motivate players to deposit more money and play more games so that they reach higher tiers. The best part of this bonus is that players can unlock it multiple times and it has different contents each time.

Reward Lucky Spin

This is a daily promotion that gives players a chance to win a random prize. The prizes are placed on a digital wheel which players spin when they log in each day. The randomness of the wheel makes it fun and adds an element of surprise as players never know what they will get. In addition, the bonus encourages players to visit the platform daily for a chance to win the rewards. The lucky spin mechanic is not affected if a BC Game crash occurs during your spin.

Weekly and Monthly Cashback

Weekly and Monthly cashback are a common perk for players on the platform. These cashbacks are based on the activity performed by players during the week or month. Therefore, the amount received differs between players. Every Friday, the weekly cashback is credited to the account of players who qualify. The monthly cashback is credited to the account of eligible players at the end of the month. These bonuses reward players for active participation on the platform. The more players gamble on the website the higher the rewards they receive.

Free Crypto Withdrawal

Free crypto withdrawal unlocks all network fees that are attached to withdrawals. This is possible because of the BD token used on the website. This token is the native token of BC Game and it allows players to get the most from their gambling activities. When you are on the right level, you will have access to free withdrawals whenever you want to take out funds. This is beneficial to both whales and regular players as it saves them money on each withdrawal. It also encourages more players to use cryptocurrency during their gambling sessions.