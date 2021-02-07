Top 10 Biggest Cricket Stadiums in India

Andrew Williams | 12:00am GMT 07 February 2021

The popularity of cricket has spread over the globe attracting more followers, participants, and just fans. As cricket was born in India, this is a merit of Indians to make it so popular and exciting. It’s not a simple game for them, it’s a religion they do appreciate and invest in so much.

Since the first Test Match was hosted in 1933, a lot has changed. India has modernized the main grounds with top-notch facilities. There are 52 international cricket venues in India. It is more than any other country may have.

10 Biggest Cricket Stadiums in India

Since the first Test Match was hosted in 1933, a lot has changed. India has modernized the main grounds with top-notch facilities. Here is the list of the largest cricket grounds in India.

Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Constructed in 1983, renovated in 2006, and redeveloped in February 2020, Sardar Patel (also known as Motera Stadium) is now considered the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 110,000.

This is the significant ground where Sunil Gavaskar became the first person to score 10,000 in Test Cricket, Kapil Dev took his 432nd wicket to surpass Sir Richard Hadlee’s world record at the time.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The Eden Gardens is the oldest (established in 1867) and the second biggest cricket stadium in India after the newly-built Sardar Patel Stadium. Its current capacity is 80,000 that was reduced from 100,000+ in 2011 according to construction and renovations. The stadium is a home ground for IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Formerly known as Visakha Stadium, it is operated and owned by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), and has a capacity of about 55,000. It is a home venue for the matches of the IPL team Sunriseres Hyderabad.

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Also called the Sports Hub, it is mostly used for Cricket and Association Football as this playing arena has been constructed in terms of FIFA and ICC norms and regulations. The stadium has a capacity of about 55,000 and is the first eco-friendly stadium in India.

A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Popularly the stadium is known as the Chepauk Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of about 54,000 and is a home venue of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings. The very first Test victory of India was reported exactly on this stadium.

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

The total capacity of the stadium is about 50,000. It is the first stadium in India that has grassy banks as found in New Zealand and South Africa. Also, the stadium provides an Indoor Cricket Center having three indoor pitches and a residential complex.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

The stadium has a capacity of about 50,000 and is operated by the Ekana Sports City. Some memorable dates are fixed on this stadium like Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer who scored four centuries in T20l.

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

The stadium is usually used for cricket, football, field hockey, and sometimes concerts. It has a capacity of about 45,00 and is a regular venue for one-day Internationals.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

The New VCA Stadium has a capacity of about 45,000 and is considered the largest cricket stadium in India in terms of the playing area. It has an 80-yard straight boundary and 85 yards square boundaries.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

It is the second oldest cricket stadium in India after the Eden Gardens. Its capacity is about 41,000. It is famous for great victories by Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar, and Sachin Tendulkar.