Stake.com Reaps the Rewards of Backing the Indian Premier League

Isaac Ashbolt | 12:00am BST 22 September 2024

Since it started accepting Indian rupee payments from Indian customers, the official Stake.com iGaming website that offers sports betting services and online casino games all under one roof recently announced that it has been reaping the rewards of its decision to enter the Indian online gambling market.

Was it a smart decision to back the Indian online gambling market despite the hefty 25% GST on gambling activities?

Yes. According to their figures, punters wagered over $100 million throughout the most recent edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The IPL is the world’s most successful domestic cricket league, and Stake.com is one of several fully licensed and regulated Indian online sports betting and casino sites that is legally permitted to operate here.

Despite exceeding the projected revenue growth figures, the trusted operator of this site (and all other legally permitted Indian iGaming sites that currently operate in this highly competitive market) was forced to comply with the 28% GST (Goods and Service Tax) levied upon them.

How did this renowned operator attract new customers?

Just before the IPL started, the Stake website operator enabled deposits in Indian rupees for the first time, and the decision to accept this currency was part of a much broader marketing campaign.

It made their site even more accessible than ever and continues to show solid signs of growth despite the hefty new tax regime officially introduced on October 1, 2023.

Cricket is India’s most popular sport, so the operator of the Stake website offered each new player who signed up before and during the IPL a generous no deposit bonus and a special limited-time-only promotional offer that saw punters being paid out winnings if their chosen team hit a six during the first four overs.

Although players could only win up to $25 (INR 2,000) from this promotional offer, it was still a successful and short-lived campaign that saw a huge increase in customer conversion and retention rates.

What were the most popular bets during IPL 2024?

Before the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League got underway, and then throughout the competition, some of the most popular bets people were spending their money on were the following:

KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) to win IPL 2024 outright (including playoffs)

SH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) to win IPL 2024 outright (including playoffs)

RR (Rajasthan Royals) to win IPL 2024 outright (including playoffs)

Toss winner (home or away team)

First team/player to score 50 runs (half-century) or 100 runs (century)

Dismissal method

Match winner

Other popular bets placed throughout IPL 2024 were the team with the top run-scorer, the best bowler, player of the match, odd/even runs, highest opening partnership, maximum score in an innings, top run scorer, maximum fours/sixes, most run-outs, total runs (over/under), and top batsman, to name a few.

Who won IPL 2024?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came out on top this year, beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SH) in the final by 8 wickets (57 balls left). SH finished on 113 (18.3) and KKR finished on 114/2 (10.3).

A total of 74 matches were played among ten teams, and the most valuable player of the season this time was KKR’s Sunil Narine, a 36-year-old all-rounder (left-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler) from Trinidad and Tobago. According to the stats, Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore was the second most valuable player in IPL 2024.

It was the third time that KKR had won the IPL. The only two other teams to win more IPL titles than KKR are the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who have both won on five separate occasions.

Virat Kohli (orange cap holder) scored the most runs, and Harshal Patel of the Punjab Kings took the most wickets. Abhishek Sharma of the Sunrisers Hyderabad scored the most sixes (42), and teammate Travis Head scored the most fours (64).

Which other players won coveted IPL awards?

Nitish Kumar Reddy of the Sunrisers Hyderabad won the ‘Emerging Player of the Season’ award, and Jake Fraser-McGurk of the Delhi Capitals won the ‘Electric Striker of the Season’ award.

The Catch of the Season went to Ramandeep Singh of KKR, and the ‘Team Fair Play’ award went to Pat Cummins of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Final thoughts

Anyone who decides to sign up to a trustworthy Indian online sports betting and casino site should always do their research before registering a new account. The quickest, easiest, and most reliable way to find a reliable site that won’t let you down is to trust the expert reviews on reputable iGaming review sites, such as the official India Casinos website.

It’s run by a dedicated team of researchers who are committed to finding the safest and most secure Indian online sports betting casinos. The team will conduct extensive background checks to ensure the site is safe before expertly reviewing each site using the same tried and tested analysis and vetting process.

To join any of the carefully handpicked featured brands, the best thing to do is to read and compare several reviews to find the most suitable site. They are all free to join, and new accounts can be opened in under a minute, provided you are at least 18.

The other important thing not to forget is to gamble responsibly and sensibly and to ensure you get the most out of any bonuses and promotional offers you claim (e.g., free bet bonuses, free spins for selected slots, or matching deposit bonuses), always read through the terms and condition attached to those offers.