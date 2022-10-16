Preview of T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia: Winner Predictions and Betting Updates

Sarah East | 10:26am BST 16 October 2022

The 2022 T20 World Cup, hosted by defending champions Australia, is set to start on October 16th. After winning the trophy for the first time, Australia hopes to set two records this time. They can be the first team to win the trophy back-to-back and on home soil. New Zealand might feel hard after a tense final, but Australia deserved their win by eight wickets.

In a few days, 16 countries will vie to be world champions in 45 matches and five weeks. The eight highest-ranked teams from the 2021 competition will be placed in groups first. However, eight teams will have to lock horns in first-round qualifying before the Super 12 groups are complete. Each team in qualifying will play each other once, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the Super 12.

This stage (Super 12) will see the 12 teams divided into two groups, with six teams in each group. Then the top two teams from each group will proceed to the semi-final stage. Here, the winners will be determined by a straight knockout competition.

T20 World Cup Qualifying

T20 World Cup qualification is often considered a prelude to the main event. However, last year showed that it could be as fun as watching the final rounds. Sri Lanka is a team to reckon name and that makes them the biggest name in Group A of qualifying. In Group B, the West Indies, two-time winners of the T20 World Cup, are the likely winners.

Namibia, considered rank outsiders, stunned the globe by reaching the Super 12 stage ahead of the Netherlands and Ireland. These nations have had better teams and have been solid in previous years. However, Namibia will be in the same group as the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, expected group toppers, and United Arab Emirates.

Of course, everyone (who is old enough) remembers Kumar Sangakkara’s half-century that won Sri Lanka the 2014 edition eight years prior. With their victory in the Asia Cup this summer, they will be eager to participate and challenge for honors again.

Following their thrilling triumph in the 2016 T20 World Cup, the West Indies failed to sparkle at last year’s edition. More disappointing was their fifth-place group stage in the Super 12. It’s no wonder bookmakers aren’t considering them the best team this time.

The presence of other strong teams in their qualification group also does not help matters this time. Scotland and Ireland will prove to be tough challenges for the 2014 winners. Bookies are also not counting out Zimbabwe, which was banned from last year’s tournament by the International Cricket Council.

The ban was due to supposed political interference in team matters from the country’s cricket ruling body. The Chevrons might feel hard done by, and the only way to let loose that frustration is on the pitch.

Winning Predictions and Updates

Most bookmakers see Australia as the favorite to become only the second side to win two T20 World Cups; as such they offer several sports bonuses. Most bookmakers offer the best price of 3/1 to see Australia capture the trophy in Melbourne. England is just below the defending champions and is best placed at 7/2. However, some bookmakers feel England should be considered as well as Australia. Well, it will not take too long to find out. India is at 4/1 to win their first T20 World Cup since 2007. We all expect them to, following their dismal campaign last year.

Individual Honors

It is not surprising that there are three batters in the running for the best run-scoring statistics in the tournament in Australia. England skipper Jos Buttler is expected to lock horns with Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Both Pakistani batters are placed at the same odds (10/1), although opinion is split among bookmakers on this. Butler is the best-priced player in the event, with bookmakers providing 16/1 odds for the Lancashire hitter to finish with the most runs. The other bookies expect the Pakistani team captain to come outright second over his teammates.

Also, there is a place where all bookies agree; that tricky sly-footed Sri Lanka player Wanindu Hasaranga should comfortably be the best wicket hitter in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Most bookies provide the best odds of 9/1 for the 25-year-old to take out the most wickets. This is aided by the fact that Sri Lanka will start the league in Round 1 qualifying and thus play more games against inferior opposition, unlike many bigger hitters. Also, in last year’s tournament, Wanindu Hasaranga finished three wickets ahead of all other wicket hitters.

Conclusion

Whether you are a lover of the game or a bettor, understanding your game is key to making the most of it. Before you go on to place that bet, ensure you have reviewed the winner predictions and updates regarding the Australia T20 world cup 2022 provided in this article.