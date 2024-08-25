Payment Methods in BoVegas App in Australia

Spencer Grimes | 8:00am BST 25 August 2024

Deposit Methods in BoVegas App

BoVegas offers a wide range of casino games through which users will be able to generate winnings daily. However, players will need to have funds in their betting account through which they can start playing the available casino games. Players can have a look at the available payment methods on this betting platform, which will help them add funds to their betting account and start playing. It should be noted that the mobile app of this betting platform is currently under development and is expected to be launched soon. This means that Android and iOS users will be able to access the betting platform with the help of its mobile version, and they can look at the available payment methods in this guide.

Payment Methods for Australian Users

BoVegas supports an extensive range of payment methods that are popular among betting enthusiasts in Australia. The betting platform has done this to ensure that users are able to add funds to their accounts using any of the preferred payment methods and that there are no restrictions when adding funds. Since the betting application is under development, players will be able to access the below-mentioned payment methods on the mobile version:

Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Time Taken VISA 25 AUD Instant MasterCard 25 AUD Instant PayPal 25 AUD Instant Amex 25 AUD Instant Discover 25 AUD Instant Bitcoin 25 AUD Instant Shiba Inu 25 AUD Instant Cardano 25 AUD Instant Solana 25 AUD Instant

Players can check out the other available payment methods by heading over to the deposit section available to them on the mobile version of the betting website. With such a wide range of payment methods, this betting platform allows users to easily add funds to their betting accounts and start playing casino games.

Deposit Process via App

To play the casino games available to the users at BoVegas, they will require funds, which can be added to the betting account in two ways. As the betting application of this platform has not been officially launched, users will still be able to use the mobile version of the same to add funds to their betting account by using the below-mentioned ways:

Via Cryptocurrencies

The first method to add funds to the betting account is via cryptocurrencies, which can be done as follows:

Go to the official website for Australian users and log in to your betting account.

Select the deposit section and choose any of the available cryptocurrency payment methods, such as Bitcoin, LiteCoin, Ethereum, and many others.

Players will now be displayed the QR code and wallet address at which they will have to make the payment.

Payments can be made via the wallet used by the bettors, and once they have been completed, funds will be reflected in their betting account.

Via Fiat Currency

The other way to add funds to the BoVegas betting account is with the help of the Fiat currency, which can be done by following the steps given below:

Head over to the deposit section and choose any available Fiat currency deposit method like VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover, and many others.

Players will now have to enter details like the deposit amount and other information related to the chosen payment method to proceed to the payment page.

On the payment page, they will have to complete the transaction with the chosen payment method, and funds will be reflected in their betting account.

By following the simple steps mentioned above, users will be able to add funds to their BoVegas account and start playing.