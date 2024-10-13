Mostbet Bangladesh Welcome Bonus for New Players

Noah Angus | 12:00am BST 13 October 2024

Get 125% Bonus up to 25,000 BDT + 250 Free Spins with Mostbet App

Today, players from Bangladesh have a great chance to multiply their starting bankroll by joining a convenient and reliable gambling service. By installing the Mostbet app BD on your device and making your first deposit, you will increase your first deposit by 125% and get 250 free spins that can be used in any casino games. Let’s take a closer look at the features of this lucrative promotion.

How to Activate the Mostbet App Welcome Bonus

To get the 125% welcome bonus and start playing anywhere, you just need a few simple steps. Here are the necessary steps:



Open the official Mostbet website in the mobile browser of your smartphone or tablet; Click the Mostbet BD app download button and wait for the installation file to download; Run the installation file and complete the installation of the app; Open the app and register a new account (you must not have any previously created accounts in the system); Enter Mostbet promo code BD in the field specified for this purpose; Go to the ‘Cashier’ section, click the ‘Deposit’ button and choose a convenient option to top up your account; Deposit the balance and wait for the bonus funds to be credited.



Bonus funds are credited for the amount up to 25,000 BDT. When depositing a larger amount, the balance does not participate in the promotion and is credited to the account without wagering conditions.



Wagering rules of the welcome bonus for sports betting and casino games are different. Let’s consider both options.

Welcome Bonus in Sports Betting Mostbet App

Mostbet BD app users who prefer the sports betting section can easily win back the bonus funds with the right approach. Here are the basic rules of the 125% welcome bonus on the first deposit:



The maximum bonus amount after wagering is 25,000 BDT;

To get the funds to the main gaming account, the entire amount received must be wagered at a rate of 5x;

For wagering you need to make express bets on sports from 3 or more events, each of which has a coefficient of 1.40 or more;

You have 30 days from the date of bonus activation to wagering the full amount.



Just choose reliable express bets and get bonus funds on your account. After successful wagering, you will be able to withdraw the funds in a convenient way.

Mostbet App Welcome Bonus in Casino Games

Players from Bangladesh who prefer casino games can also wager the welcome bonus without any problems. Here are the separate rules of the Mostbet Bangladesh app welcome bonus for the casino games section:



The maximum bonus amount is BDT 25,000, plus the player gets 250 free spins for any slots;

The wager for wagering the bonus amount is 40x;

Bonus funds can be used in all casino games, Live games, as well as in the ‘Virtual Sports’ section;

You have 7 days from the date of bonus activation to wager the bonus amount.



Play on any of the thousands of available slots by triggering freespins or betting with bonus money. This way, you get good additional chances to win big without increasing the risk and spending your own money. This is a great opportunity to significantly increase your bank at the start. Register in the mobile app, enter Mostbet promo code BD, get bonus funds and start winning. Victory is waiting for you!

Withdrawal

A 125% welcome bonus on your first deposit up to 25,000 BD + 250 free spins is a simple and lucrative offer available to every new player from Bangladesh. You can play any casino games on the Mostbet BD app and place express bets on any sporting events with odds of at least 1.40 using the bonus funds. Don’t miss this chance.Register right now, claim your generous bonus and increase your investment at the start. Have a good game!



Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Enter a Promo Code after Registration?

After completing registration, you will be prompted to enter your promo code in a special field. The promo code will activate the bonuses automatically.

What Bonuses Does Mostbet App BD Offer to Newcomers?

New players can get a welcome bonus of 125% up to 25,000 BDT + 250 free spins and additional incentives when using promo codes.

What Benefits are Available to Regular Players?

Regular players can receive birthday bonuses, participate in weekly promotions, affiliate programme, loyalty programme, return part of the money spent in the form of cashback.

Where Can I Find Mostbet Promo code BD?

Promo codes can be found on the official Mostbet website, as well as on affiliate resources and via internet search.

Where to Get Information about Bonuses and Promotions?

All current bonuses and promotions are available on the official website and in the Mostbet BD mobile app. Keep an eye out for notifications and new offers.