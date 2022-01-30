Is it easy to do betting with the 10cric app in India?

Terry Parker | 12:00am GMT 30 January 2022

Sportsbetting is one of the most prominent betting events that Indian bettors look up to. Most of the betting is done through the phones these days. Most of the betting sites in India have an app of their own.

The majority of them prefer an app in the google play store for the android app users. One such example we bring is of the 10cric app, we will review the steps to do the 10Cric apk download for android bettors in India.

How to bet with 10Cric from India

10Cric India is specifically designed for Indian bettors and “Universal Boss” Chris gayle is their brand ambassador. Not only Cricket as their name suggests but events like Pro Kabbadi League betting, Football betting etc are also popular with the bookie betting section.

Not only the betting events, but the 10Cric promotions are widespread into Cricket, kabaddi, Casino and Slots betting bonus too.

The bookmaker is one of the few bookies that come up with creative promotions based on the event and the season.

Steps to do 10cric android app download

It is easy to download an app and bet on the go, all you need to do is visit the official site and go to the 10Cric app download section. If not, users can visit the Google play store and complete the 10cric download for android apps. Currently, the betting app is available only for android users.

The other users can also bet on the go through the mobile browsers, many of the Indian bettors love to bet through their phones. If on average 120 million bets through their app, only during IPL season about 380 million phone users will check the online betting sites at least once. So, given this situation, no bookie wants to leave behind a lack of app version for their brand. Download the app and enjoy betting on the go.