IPL 2024 match analysis: highlights and results

Jack Biddlecombe | 12:00am GMT 24 November 2024

The IPL is certainly one of the most fascinating sporting competitions. People in North America and Europe could easily miss the Indian Premier League as an event, as cricket seems to be a bit of anachronistic oddity in those geographical latitudes, but the truth is that the game is very much alive and kicking, mustering million-strong viewership for every single game and driving serious advertising budget.

1. The Big Games

To start with, there are timeless rivalries in cricket and the Indian Premier League. This season has shaped up quite a few rivalries, and some of the biggest teams in the league as of November 11 are the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals.

Not only that, but these teams tend to be some of the fiercest rivals in the world of competitive cricket, which may definitely be a reason for you to want to find out more about them. Players will find themselves in a very interesting position looking into the big games and tracking those rivalries firsthand. As of the time of writing this, the main teams in the league look like this:

Team Points KKR 20 SRH 17 RR 17 RCB 14

You will immediately notice that although RR are third, they have had a bit of a bad run, clocking in four losses in a row, and are very possibly likely to fall out from the rankings this year. This makes them fascinating. Clearly a great team altogether, RR have had a very hard time maintaining their momentum.

KKR, on the other hand, is resurgent. The team has been pushing hard to make it so that it stays at the top of the league, and it’s likely to stay there. RCB has been pushing hard at the same time to leapfrog RR, and everything points to the fact that this is likely to be happening very soon.

As you can see, the IPL 2024 season is quite dynamic, and it will certainly remain so. One great thing about the IPL is that you cannot expect the same team to dominate every season. In fact, some of the feeder teams usually rally themselves so well into the next season that they are able to offer some very interesting upsets and surprises along the way.

2. Understanding the Games

Many Indian cricket fans fall into the category of “die-hard,” and this is quite understandable. After all, people do want to better understand what games are afoot. Some fans tend to also be far more analytical. They are going to take a closer look at:

The current draft for each team

The injury report

The overall performance in the season so far

Any rumors that could upset the games

This is pretty standard in a game of cricket because, as you can see, all of these factors can give Indian fans an idea of whether a team they like is likely to win. Of course, this doesn’t change the fact that the fans are going to support their teams no matter what, but it’s a nice little observation to make.

