How to Profitably Bet on Online Cricket in India

Joshua Down | 12:00am BST 15 September 2024

Cricket Betting Promotions and Bonuses: What Do the Platforms Offer?

Today, cricket betting is one of the most popular leisure formats among users of betting sites in India. This discipline has long ago gained the status of a national sport, so all championships, both international leagues and local tournaments, cause great excitement among the local audience. The competition between cricket betting apps offering betting services is really high. Therefore, the teams of the sites offer their users various promotions and bonuses to attract their attention and increase the activity level. All these special offers not only make the betting process more exciting, but also give you the opportunity to increase your chances of success.

In this article, co-written with https://online-cricket-betting-apps.com/best-apps/, we take a look at what bonuses and promotions are being offered by the leading betting sites in India in 2024.

Dafabet Unique Website Offers

The Dafabet has been topping the ranking of the best cricket betting sites for many years now, thanks to its generous offers for new and regular users. It has received the main attention thanks to its special welcome bonus terms, with which you can get up to 20,000 INR on your first deposit.

Welcome Bonus

Every new user of the Dafabet website can get a welcome bonus of up to INR 20,000. The offer is available for both Dafa Sports and OW Sportsbook, where you are entitled to an additional 200% payout after making your first deposit.

In addition to the welcome package, the Dafabet team is offering a special starting prize of INR 2,200 for first-time players within the first month of registration, as well as a refund of up to INR 1,500 from lost bets on the first day.

Other Promotions from Dafabet

Dafabet also offers many other promotions for those who like to bet on cricket. Among the most attractive offers we can highlight:

Dafaland is a unique opportunity to win a Tesla Model Y and other valuable prizes;

Carousel of Treasure is a draw with a weekly prize pool of INR 107,000,000 INR and you just need to bet on cricket to participate;

Maximum cashback on Indian cricket – Claim 10% cashback on with a maximum refund up to INR 20,000 which is paid every week.

These promotions give users the opportunity to get back some of their lost money, making the gaming experience even more rewarding and exciting.

A Variety of Bonuses and Gifts from Crickex

Even the very name of the betting site indicates that its team is fully orientated to the interests of bettors who choose online cricket betting. Crickex puts the loyalty of its audience above all else, so it offers bonuses for referring friends to register, gives free bets on birthdays and gives the opportunity to exchange accumulated points for real money within the VIP programme. Let’s consider the main types of bonuses and promotions.

Involve a Friend

One of the most interesting offers from the Crickex team is a bonus for referring friends and acquaintances to register on the site. Each user receives a referral link and can invite other potential bettors through it. After a friend makes a deposit of 2,000 INR and a turnover of 6,000 INR, both the referrer and the newcomer will receive 500 INR each. The promotion is not limited to the number of registrations.

Exchange of Gift Points

Another attractive offer is the possibility to exchange gift points for real money. For each bet in users receive promotional points, which can be exchanged for money after accumulating 50 points. This allows active bettors to constantly receive bonuses for their actions on the site.

Birthday Bonus

Crickex users also have access to a 1,000 INR bonus in honour of their birthday. But with one important condition – you need to deposit at least INR 5,000 within the last three months before the celebration. The extra funds and free bets can be used for further winnings on cricket championships.

Pin Up Casino Bonus Variety

Pin Up Casino offers a wide range of choices not only for gambling enthusiasts, but also creates many unique cricket betting opportunities to cater to Indian bettors. Not only the high-profile events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), but also niche matches can be bet on. Competitive odds and exclusive pre-match and live markets are available for all of them.

The main features of Pin Up include:

A variety of events and events to bet on, ranging from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to international matches;

Real-time betting opportunities on the most important matches within cricket leagues with instant odds updates;

A massive selection of markets, covering over 100 options for every major event;

Editing the betting coupon, which makes it easy to add new events or make changes to existing predictions even after a bet has been placed, using the “Edit Betting List” function.

Let’s take a look at what bonuses are available for this.

Welcome Bonus

The audience of the Pin Up Casino betting site is constantly growing. All because Pin Up truly believes that care and attention to new users can be provided through a guaranteed welcome bonus, which will make immersion in the gaming process and familiarisation with the world of betting more comfortable. It will also help to increase the starting capital for betting, thus increasing the chances of winning.

Today, all Indian bettors can avail a 200% welcome package with a maximum payout of up to INR 25,000. This unique offer ensures that you start your betting journey with a significant increase in your initial bankroll. Also, if you make your first deposit of INR 1,000 or more, you can get over INR 10,000 extra along with the welcome bonus.

Bonus on Accumulative Bets

For those who prefer to make combined bets, the Pin Up Casino team has also provided special conditions. Just combine the predictions for all two events in your coupon to get a 100% bonus! The more events and predictions your bet includes, the more rewards you can get.

Make the most of lucrative cricket betting opportunities in India!