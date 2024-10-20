Expert Tips to Get the Best From Cricket Betting

Sam Fitchett | 12:00am BST 20 October 2024

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. In places like India, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, it is more famous than football or basketball. Beyond enjoying the thrills of watching the game, cricket betting is a flourishing field to explore.

The betting market is not as saturated as others. Not only this, but it offers more competitive odds for punters who know their way around. Well, that’s where we come in. In this article, Slotozilla experts have compiled top tips to help you maximize your wins and become an expert cricket bettor.

Understanding the Game – How Cricket Betting Works

Anyone who wants to master cricket betting must first understand how the game works. Like other sports betting, wagering on cricket means predicting outcomes. Cricket is played in different formats, each with unique rules.

For instance, One-Day Internationals last for a day and are limited to 50 overs per side. In contrast, Test Matches last up to five days. Apart from this, teams play two innings each, and the results can be a win, tie, or draw. Lastly, Twenty20 is the shortest format. It lasts a few hours and is limited to 20 overs per side.

Punters make money from cricket betting by predicting outcomes. You can predict a wager on individual performance or match winner. Explore how the odds and betting markets work below:

Cricket Odds

Odds are the likelihood of an event occurring. Bookmakers show odds to determine how much a player will make from a bet. Depending on the sportsbook, they are displayed in fractional, decimal, or American format.

Fractional : The first number is the profit, while the second number represents the stake. For example, a 3/1 odd. It simply means for every $1 you bet, you will make $3.

: The first number is the profit, while the second number represents the stake. For example, a 3/1 odd. It simply means for every $1 you bet, you will make $3. Decimal : This is the most popular format. The odds are represented with decimal numbers. If you stake $1 on a 2.0 odd, you will make $2. Multiply the odds by your stake to calculate the total payout.

: This is the most popular format. The odds are represented with decimal numbers. If you stake $1 on a 2.0 odd, you will make $2. Multiply the odds by your stake to calculate the total payout. American: It is also known as moneyline. The odds are expressed as positive or negative numbers. The + (positive) indicates how much you can win on a $100 wager, while the – (negative) is how much you must bet to win $100. If the odds are +200, you will win $200 if you bet $100. In contrast, if the odds are -150, you must bet $150 to win $100.

Betting Markets

There are different cricket matches or events you can bet on. Prominent ones include international games like ICC events and domestic leagues such as the IPL. Here are the common markets you can place your money on:

Match winner : This is the simplest bet. You only need to predict which team will win the match.

: This is the simplest bet. You only need to predict which team will win the match. Over/under : Forecast whether a specific statistic will be over or under a certain number. For instance, over 5.5 runs in a match means the team will complete more than six runs, while under six runs means the team will have fewer than six runs.

: Forecast whether a specific statistic will be over or under a certain number. For instance, over 5.5 runs in a match means the team will complete more than six runs, while under six runs means the team will have fewer than six runs. Top bowler or batsman : Predict which player will take out the most wickets or score the most runs in an innings or match.

: Predict which player will take out the most wickets or score the most runs in an innings or match. In-Play betting: You can bet during live matches as they unfold.

How to Choose an Online Casino

Now that you know how the cricket betting market works, the next step is to choose a bookmaker. Sportsbooks offer different odds, bonuses, and features that make gambling experiences enjoyable. Pay attention to the following factors to pick the best cricket website:

Check for Licensing and Reputation

Only gamble with a sportsbook that is licensed by a reputable regulatory body. They include the UK Gambling Commission, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, and Malta Gaming Authority.

The license ensures the bookmaker follows industry standards concerning player and fund protection. As such, your money is safe. The sportsbook will also pay winnings, and you can reach the regulatory authority for dispute resolution.

Look for Competitive Betting Markets and Odds

Sportsbooks offer different odds. Australia vs South Africa could be 2.0 odds in favor of Australia on a website and 2.5 odds on another sportsbook. Platforms with better odds boost payout significantly. Hence, choose them. Likewise, we recommend bookmakers with a variety of cricket betting markets. The more options you can select from, the better the chances of winning.

Check for Promotions

Bonuses boost bankroll and reduce risk. Hence, look for casinos with promotions. Examples include deposit or no deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and VIP rewards. Most importantly, read the terms to ensure the bonus terms are easy to fulfill.

Review Deposit Options

Choose bookmakers with multiple payment methods, instant deposit times, and no hidden charges. The payment options to look out for include credit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and instant bank transfers.

Tips for Analyzing Cricket Teams

The only way to place an informed bet is to research the cricket teams involved in the match. Follow these steps to conduct a thorough assessment:

Analyze Team and Player Recent Form

Compare the team’s recent performance, especially the win and loss record to know if the team is struggling or in good form. Likewise, investigate individual player performance, as it can affect the outcome of the match. Pay attention to key players, especially bowlers, openers, and all-rounders. Review the head-to-head record between the two teams, as some teams perform better against some particular opponents.

Assess the Lineup

Watch out for team announcements and the starting lineups. We recommend following official team announcements or social media to stay updated on injuries, rest periods, and potential issues that may affect the lineup. If a team’s star player is absent, it may be an indication that they will perform below expectation.

Home/Away and Pitch Performance

Home teams have the advantage of crowd support and familiar pitch conditions. So, if a stronger team is at home, you will have better luck throwing your weight behind them. At the same time, check the weather forecast, as rain or humidity can affect match results.

Discipline and Bankroll Management

Responsible gambling is an essential skill for long-term success in cricket betting. Discipline and bankroll management will put you in control of your finances, optimize your betting strategy, and minimize losses.

Set a budget and stick to it. We recommend using a staking plan to track your bets and bankroll. Also, avoid chasing losses. Don’t bet when you’re angry, sad, or intoxicated. Likewise, set daily or weekly betting limits.

Take breaks to keep a clear head, and don’t gamble to make quick cash. Cricket betting is entertainment. Keep it that way. If you’re struggling to keep your habits under check, use responsible gambling tools like self-exclusion or contact customer support for links to self-help organizations.

Conclusion

Cricket betting is fun. It provides a unique way to join pitch action and support your favorite team. The game becomes more immersive, knowing that you have a stake in it. If you follow our step-by-step instructions, you will enjoy your gambling experience.