CW Games & CW Forum Arcade – End of Life

James Nixon | 4:24am BST 18 May 2020

As many of you may already be aware, all the modern browsers are discontinuing support for Flash player towards the end of 2020.

The effect of this on CricketWeb is that the following functions of the site will no longer work and will be decommissioned when this occurs:

This marks a sad end to the CW Cricket software that had a project team of 18 people across CricketWeb and our friends at PlanetCricket and was over a year in the making. CW Cricket has had 1,967,415 games played to date since its launch in 2009 and many tens of thousands of the other games played also.

Enjoy these games while you still can and help CW Cricket go out with over 2 million games played!