Bonuses have become a mainstay in online casinos. However, not all are created equal. In this guide, we will be showing you how to make the most of casino promotions.

Our case study will be the Banzaibet site. The platform happens to be one of the most famous casino sites among Indians.

About Banzaibet

As stated in our intro, Banzaibet is our case study. The table below highlights key information about the gaming site.

Website Banzaibet website License Curacao License Number- 8048/JAZ2022-084 Platform Offerings Casino and Live Casino Bonuses and Promotions Welcome Bonus, Sign Up Bonus, 15% cashback, and Birthday Bonus. Platforms (Adaptable) Windows, iOS, and Android Customer Support Email: in@banzai.bet

From the table, you get a hint about the promotions you will find at the casino. Also, the licensing and security measures put in place show that any promotional program at Banzaibet is fully legit.

Promotions at Banzaibet and How to Maximize Them

At the moment, you will only find four bonuses on the website. Together, we shall look into these four bonuses closely. This includes their offerings, terms, and how to use them.

Welcome Bonus

New players are given the grandest form of welcome. If you are reading this and have not signed up using the Banzai Bet apk or site, this is a cue to do so.

The welcome bonus is spread across the first five deposits;

First Deposit: 100% match bonus up to ₹24,999 and 200 FS for three coins.

Second Deposit: 50% up to ₹9,500 and 50 FS for Sun of Egypt 3.

Third Deposit: 50% up to ₹9,500 and 50 FS for Eggs of Gold.

Fourth Deposit: 100% up to ₹14250 and 100 FS for Book of Wizards.

Fifth Deposit: 150% up to ₹14250 and 100 FS for 777 Gems Respin.

Note that each bonus comes with a minimum deposit and wagering requirement. Although the deposits differ, the wagering requirement is set at 60x.

Maximizing this bonus is easy. All you have to do is follow the instructions. The common terms and conditions to follow are;

Ensure you deposit the minimum amount required for each bonus.

Ensure you understand the wagering requirement. Also, play games with higher contribution rates to meet the requirements faster.

To increase your winnings, play games that you are familiar with their mechanics.

Lastly, ensure that you use the bonus within the stipulated period.

To avoid any hiccups, read through the bonus terms and conditions. A breach of this could mean you lose your bonus or funds won while using the bonus.

Sign Up Bonus

The signup bonus has hugely contributed to Banzaibet’s popularity. At the point of registration, everyone receives a no-deposit bonus of 30 Free Spins applicable to the Sun of Egypt 3 game. The maximum win while using the bonus on the Banzai Bet app is ₹4000. The wagering requirement is 40x within three days.

Although it seems little, here’s how to make the most of it;

Study Sun of Egypt 3 mechanics before triggering the bonus.

Be strategic about each spin to ensure you meet the requirement in 3 days.

Take into account the bonus terms and conditions.

15% Cashback

Loyalty is valuable at Banzaibet. They have structured their loyalty program around cashback. The longer your stay at the casino, the higher the percentage. There are 20 loyalty levels with returns ranging from 5%-15%.

The only way to make the most of this is by increasing your status. To climb the loyalty levels, you need to deposit and play your favourite games.

Birthday Bonus

What’s a birthday without a present? Banzai Bet Casino offers a fantastic bonus package. These points are given to you on your birthday to bet at least ₹500. You will receive a birthday notification with details about your gift. The gifts are set individually for each gambler. However, the rewards won would then be credited 30 days after the birthday.

Since the birthday gift is crafted differently, we can’t tell you how to maximize it. However, you must ensure to read the fine print. An example is that you are only eligible for the bonus if you created your account 30 days on or before your birthday.

Conclusion

Banzai Bet Partner in India offers four fantastic bonuses. Some of these bonuses have been specially crafted for you. To make the most of these promotions, then follow the pointers in this guide. Unlock the full potential of Banzaibet Online! Take your gaming to the next level.