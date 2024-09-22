A Review of the 2023/24 Cricket Season

Hugo Nibbi | 1:00am BST 22 September 2024

It has been a busy season for cricket fans around the world, with plenty of international competitions showcasing the best players. Here’s a short review of the most important events from the 2023/24 season and what made them so exciting.

Cricket World Cup – October/November 2023

The Cricket World Cup is among the most important events for cricket fans around the world. The competition takes place every four years, and it’s the best opportunity to see the finest athletes in action. Australia won the 2023 edition, defeating the host, India, and recovering its status of “king of ODI cricket.” Expectations surrounding India were high since they were hosting the competition and played a brilliant match against New Zealand in the semifinals. Still, the Indian squad fell against Australia in the final in front of 92,000 disappointed fans, frustrating their online cricket betting.

Asia Cup – August/September 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 was hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka simultaneously, involving 13 matches for six teams: India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Only four games took place in Pakistan since the Indian board refused to play in the country. India won the event, becoming the biggest winner of the competition since its first edition in 1983, with eight trophies so far.

Indian Premier League (IPL) – March/April 2024

The IPL is one of the most popular domestic leagues in cricket. It takes place annually and has been contested since 2008. The lucrative and engaging format of the IPL is often the subject of cricket news. Indeed, the IPL managed to raise over 4.5 billion British pounds (USD $6 billion) for its organising institution, the Board Control for Cricket, in India.

According to the competition’s broadcaster, Disney Star, the 2024 edition surpassed previous records of viewership, reaching 510 million people over 51 matches—18 per cent more than the 2022 edition. The Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024.

Richards-Botham Trophy – July 2024

The Richards-Botham Trophy was created in 2022 as a joint effort between the Caribbean and England. This year’s edition was won by England, which defeated the West Indies in two of the three games. The West Indies had a strong start, defeating England at home, but the squad lost in a humiliating 241-run drubbing. England also won the final match but by a less dramatic margin.

Sir Vivian Richards Trophy – August 2024

The Sir Vivian Richards Trophy is a test series between West Indies and South Africa. The competition is named after the legendary West Indies cricketer, who has over 15,000 runs and 35 centuries over 308 Test matches. South Africa won this year’s edition.

Conclusion

According to recent statistics, cricket is the second most-watched sport worldwide, with approximately 2,5 billion fans it is behind only football and its 3,5 billion fans. Thanks to the invention of live streaming services, it is possible to watch any match live, no matter where you are, catching every movement of this fascinating sport for your viewing pleasure.