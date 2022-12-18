12bet mobile app for sports betting in India

Veronica Wilkins | 12:45am GMT 18 December 2022

12bet was founded in 2007 and sports betting is the main focus of the company. Over the years, the brand has earned a lot of respect from its audience of Indian players, as there is a lot of cricket, kabaddi, football and other sports betting. Let’s conduct a detailed 12bet app review to identify the main features and benefits of this platform.

The website and app use software from the world’s leading manufacturer, Playtech. This means superb optimization, quality graphics and sound, and the best online casino games and slots (also available on the service).

The main advantage of the mobile app is that the user can bet at any time, anywhere, as long as there is access to mobile internet. The 12bet app has nothing unnecessary, shouting ads, banners, extraneous links and windows. Only all the gaming functionality from the website, which works even better and faster.

The app runs smoothly even on older devices, thanks to low system requirements. You only need a stable constant mobile internet connection if you plan to place a large number of bets with event viewing.

The 12bet application has the same design as the official website. The only difference is the navigation, the lack of some sections (they are not needed here) and the ability to receive push notifications. 12bet app reviews from industry experts and players’ opinions in public sources speak of the app’s excellent quality and ease of use of all the features.

How to Download and Install 12bet Mobile App

It is not possible to download 12bet app in official shops, as software with cash draws is banned there. But anyone can easily get it on their smartphone or tablet by downloading the latest version from the company’s website.

To download and install the Android version of the app, you only need to follow a few simple steps. Here are the required steps:

Open the official 12Bet website in your mobile browser; At the top right of the homepage, find the Android icon and click on the “Download” button; Find the downloaded 12bet apk file in the “Downloads” folder, run it and wait for the installation to complete; Once the installation is complete, a shortcut will appear on the desktop for a quick launch, clicking on which will take the user to the main menu.

There is another way. Next to the Android icon on the home page, there is a QR code. It can be scanned with a smartphone camera and the download of the application can be confirmed to automatically start downloading 12bet apk.

If an access error occurs when you try to open the file, you need to go to the Android security settings and put a yes in the “Allow installation of apps from unverified sources” option and then try again. If there are any other problems with the automatic installation of the app, you can ask the technical support team on the website. There, the client will definitely receive all the necessary instructions.

The iOS version is also full-featured and is one of the most technologically advanced applications of its kind. Responsive buttons, excellent optimisation and smooth operation are what Apple users will appreciate. Installing this version of the app is also easy:

Go to 12bet’s official website, click on the app download button and select “Install”; Go to iOS-gadget settings, go to General – Profile; Choose 12bet from the list and click on the option “Trust 12Bet”; Wait for the automatic installation of the app on your device to complete.

Now you need to log in with your username and password or create a new account in the system to start betting, playing casino games, and quizzes. Authorisation is only required the first time you run the app, then it will remember the user.

Mobile Application System Requirements

Your mobile device will need to meet the technical requirements in order for the app to work stably and quickly. 12bet app has low system requirements. Here is a list of them:

Supported OS versions Android 5.0 or newer Processor model and generation ARM v8+ Processor clock speed 1.1 GHz or higher RAM capacity 512MB or larger Screen resolution 800×480 or greater Free space in device memory 50MB or more Network connections Wi-Fi/Edge/3G/4G internet access

The system requirements for the iOS version are also quite generous. Even on older Apple devices the updated 12bet application will function stably and quickly. However, you may want to use a smartphone from year 2015 or later to enjoy all the technical advantages of the software. The list of system requirements for iOS platforms is as follows:

Operating system versions iOS 10.3 and later Supported device models iPhone 6+iPad 3+ (including iPod Touch, Mini, Air and Pro) Free space on your device 100 MB or more

If your device doesn’t meet these requirements, you can bet and play casino games on the official website using the adaptive web version. You can also use both as appropriate.

The Main Benefits of the 12bet Mobile App

To summarise the 12bet app review, you can name its main pros. Here’s a short list of them:

Convenient navigation bar with simplified event search;

Presence of customizable pop-up notifications with information on current matches, bonuses, high-profile events, and betting results;

Fast replenishment and withdrawal of winnings in a convenient way for the client;

Fast and convenient Live betting on the current matches;

Online updates of the match results (there is no live video feed, but all match information is updated in real time);

Wide choice of languages including Hindi, Chinese and others with quick-switching;

24/7 tech support via online chat, email or contact via pre-prepared forms.

To always enjoy quality gaming services and enjoy the stable operation of the app, you need to keep an eye out for updates. They are downloaded automatically with confirmation from the user. Good luck and big wins!