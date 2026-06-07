Why IPL Fans Are Flocking to the Aviator Game Between Overs

Lucas Boxer | 12:00am BST 07 June 2026

When a strategic timeout has been called and the captains huddle together with their coaches, it’s a time when millions of people in living rooms from Mumbai to Manchester turn to their phones.

A large number of cricket fans now enjoy the Aviator game in between overs or other breaks in play. The 30-second action fits in neatly when there are pauses in sporting events. With the IPL continuing to break viewership records and T20 leagues becoming more prominent globally, the coming together of cricket’s stop-start action and crash-style casino games has become a very interesting trend.

Why Crash Games Suit the Cricket Crowd

To understand why this trend has been taking off, it’s worth first breaking down what crash games actually are. They’re created by studios like Spribe and is built upon the simple mechanic of a multiplier starting at 1x and climbing steadily until it suddenly crashes. Players need to decide when to cash out, with the multipliers getting bigger as the plane continues flying high. However, not cashing out quickly enough means losing the entire stake.

A round can last a few seconds up to nearly a minute. One of the reasons why people are trusting these types of games is that they’re built on provably fair technology. That means each person can double-check for themselves that the results were legitimate.

The session length is the key for cricket fans. A T20 over takes roughly four minutes to bowl. Strategic timeout can take two and a half minutes. Other ways that cricket can be paused is through rain delays, DRS reviews, innings breaks, and drinks breaks. That means cricket is inherently a sport of regular micro intermissions.

Crash games fit perfectly between the 90-second windows between deliveries. Cricket fans who spend hours analysing metrics like run rates, par scores, and acceleration windows are already well aware of the importance of risk-adjusted decision-making. Cashing out at 1.8x when you think the plane is going to crash soon is not so different to trying to predict how large of a runs total a batter will get.

The online gambling industry has noted the overlap, which is why cricket crash-themed variants have emerged. They often will swap Aviator’s plane for a rising cricket ball or a climbing run rate. However, Spribe’s original Aviator is still the most recognised and widely played title in this genre.

The Number Behind the Trend

The dual screen phenomenon is not anecdotal. According to research from Statista on sports viewing habits, about 20% of live sports viewers play games on a second device while they’re watching.

Cricket’s slow form structure has one of the highest second-screen engagement rates of any major sport. The IPL alone gets more than 500 million viewers in a season and broadcasters understand that the attention of audiences will drift during dead air.

What’s newer is where the attention is going these days. Second screens were once dominated by social media scrolling and fantasy team updates. People are now turning to more casual forms of entertainment, including crash games, as a new way to spend time during breaks. Crash games with their micro session format are well-suited, as opposed to longer-form table games or online slots.

The Cash-Out Mentality

Cricket is a sport that teaches fans patience, as they often have to wait five days for the result of a test match. While T20 cricket compresses things, it’s still around three hours of action. Teams playing need to know when to keep their play calm and consistent and when they need to accelerate.

Aviator’s central decisions of cashing out or letting it ride are similar to the batter’s dilemma of whether they should take a safe single or go aerial over the cover. Every cricket fan who has watched a chase fall apart as a batter held back for too long knows the importance of decisive decision-making.

Likewise, there’s the watching of a wicket falling in the 19th over as someone went big too early due to being impatient. That intuitive understanding of risk timing translates surprisingly well into a crash game like Aviator, where the curve could break at 1.3x or keep going past 50x.

However, ultimately crash game outcomes are by design random and unpredictable, compared to a batter’s choices being informed by visible cues like a bowler’s body language. The lesson cricket gives is the emotional discipline and the willingness to take smaller and more certain games over the larger, riskier ones.