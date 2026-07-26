What Recent Attendance Figures Actually Say About Test Cricket’s Health

Luke Walch | 12:00am BST 26 July 2026

Every few months another headline declares Test cricket dying, usually accompanied by a photograph of a half-empty stand somewhere. The trouble is that the picture is a lot messier than any single photograph can show, and the numbers pull in genuinely different directions depending on where you look.

Boxing Day Test Is Breaking Records

Let’s start with the good news. The Boxing Day Test at the MCG remains one of sport’s great attendance stories: strong editions regularly draw 60,000 to 70,000 spectators on the opening day alone, with the five days combined sometimes topping 200,000 fans. The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series between England and India, five Tests that all went the distance, aggregated higher live viewership on TV than the corresponding 2021-22 series, according to YouGov Sport’s tracking.

If you’re already following the scoreboard and want to see how markets are pricing the next round of fixtures, checking IPL betting odds gives a useful sense of where public interest is currently concentrated, even outside the format Test cricket occupies.

T20 Not Doing So Great (Or Is It?)

Now the less flattering picture. In South Africa, the domestic CSA T20 Challenge has struggled badly for crowds even as the franchise SA20 sells out the same grounds weeks later; Newlands averaged just 528 spectators across its first three Challenge matches this season, in a ground with a capacity of around 22,000. County cricket in England faces a similar split: some fixtures play in front of committed but modest crowds, while marquee Ashes or India tours sell out months in advance.

And logistics can distort the numbers further still — Pakistan played a Test against Bangladesh entirely without spectators in 2025 because the National Stadium in Karachi was mid-renovation for the Champions Trophy, which tells you nothing about actual demand and everything about scaffolding.

Three Important Conclusions

So what does the data actually say? Three things, reasonably clearly. First, marquee bilateral series between historic rivals — England-Australia, England-India, India-Australia — remain robustly healthy, both in the stands and on television, and show no sign of fading interest. Second, Test cricket involving lower-ranked or less glamorous match-ups has a genuine attendance problem, and that gap has been widening rather than closing. Third, domestic first-class cricket, the format’s essential feeder system, is often nearly invisible to the public in a way that has nothing to do with Test cricket’s overall health but everything to do with its long-term supply of players.

None of this maps cleanly onto the “Test cricket is dying” narrative, nor onto the opposite claim that all is well. It’s closer to a two-speed system: a handful of high-profile fixtures carrying disproportionate commercial and emotional weight, while the sport’s foundations look considerably thinner. Boards seem to sense this too — the ICC’s continued tinkering with the World Test Championship, and repeated conversations about context and standalone value, are really an attempt to convert some of that marquee-series energy into a bigger tent.

What the Future Holds for Test Cricket

For the format’s older observers, this uneven picture is nothing new. Test cricket has weathered “future in doubt” headlines for close to 150 years, largely because the sport keeps finding new ways to fund itself even as the shape of the audience changes. Whether that holds for another generation probably depends less on attendance figures at any one ground and more on whether administrators can protect context and jeopardy in a calendar that keeps getting more crowded.

Cricket Web has covered proposals aimed at protecting exactly that kind of context in the format, including a first-innings overs limit worth reading if you want to see how administrators are trying to solve the problem from the other end — Cricket Web’s proposal on a 100-overs first-innings limit.