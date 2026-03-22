Virat Kohli Biography: Career, Records, Stats

Max Bathurst | 12:12am GMT 22 March 2026

Virat Kohli: Biography, Career, and Achievements of a Cricket Legend

In the pantheon of cricketing greats, few names resonate with as much intensity, passion, and sheer dominance as Virat Kohli. From a tenacious teenager in Delhi to a global sporting icon, his journey is a masterclass in discipline and excellence. Whether he is chasing down massive totals or leading from the front, Kohli’s impact on the sport, especially in Betwinner India, has redefined modern cricket for fans and aspiring athletes across the globe.

Who is Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is an Indian international cricketer and the former captain of the Indian national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the sport, he is known for his aggressive batting style, exceptional fielding, and an unparalleled hunger for runs. Beyond the field, he is a cultural phenomenon, representing the “New India”—confident, relentless, and unapologetically ambitious.

Short Biography

Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli rose through the ranks of Delhi’s domestic cricket scene. He first grabbed international headlines in 2008 when he led the Indian Under-19 team to a World Cup victory in Malaysia. Since then, his career has been a relentless pursuit of records, earning him the nickname “King Kohli.”

Early Life and Family

Virat was born into a Punjabi Hindu family in Delhi. His father, Prem Kohli, was a criminal lawyer, and his mother, Saroj Kohli, is a housewife. He has an older brother, Vikash, and an older sister, Bhavna. Kohli’s interest in cricket was evident from a very early age; his father was the one who recognized his talent and took him to a formal cricket academy to hone his skills.

Education and First Steps in Cricket

Kohli attended Vishal Bharti Public School and later Savier Convent in Paschim Vihar. However, his real “schooling” happened at the West Delhi Cricket Academy, which he joined at its inception in 1998. Under the guidance of coach Rajkumar Sharma, Virat developed the technical prowess and the mental toughness that would later define his professional career.

Beginning of Professional Career

Virat’s professional journey began with the Delhi senior team. His debut was marked by a moment of immense personal tragedy; in 2006, while playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, his father passed away. Showing incredible fortitude, Virat returned to the field the next day, scored a crucial 90 runs, and then attended his father’s funeral. This moment is often cited as the turning point that forged his iron will.

International Debut

Following his success in the U-19 World Cup, Kohli was fast-tracked into the senior national side. He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008. While he started as an opener in the absence of regular seniors, he soon found his permanent home in the middle order, where he could control the tempo of the innings.

Early Successes and Challenges

The transition to international cricket wasn’t without its hurdles. While he showed flashes of brilliance, Kohli had to fight for a permanent spot in a star-studded lineup featuring legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. His first ODI century against Sri Lanka in 2009 served as a formal announcement of his arrival on the big stage.

Breakthrough in the Indian National Team

The true breakthrough came during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Playing a vital role throughout the tournament, Kohli scored a century in the opening match and played a steady hand in the final against Sri Lanka. As he famously said while carrying Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders after the win: “He has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years; it was time we carried him on our shoulders.”

Peak Career and Global Recognition

Between 2012 and 2019, Virat Kohli operated at a level rarely seen in the history of the game. He became the fastest player to reach various milestones in ODI cricket, including 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 runs. His consistency across all three formats—Test, ODI, and T20—earned him the ICC Cricketer of the Decade award.

Major Records and Statistics

Kohli’s statistical output is staggering. He holds the record for the most centuries in ODI cricket, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli’s Career Statistics (Approximate):

Format Matches Total Runs Centuries Average Test 113+ 8,800+ 29 49.15 ODI 290+ 13,800+ 50 58.67 T20I 125 4,188 1 48.69

Best Matches of Virat Kohli

133 vs Sri Lanka (Hobart, 2012):* A masterclass in chasing where India needed to score 320+ in under 40 overs. Kohli tore apart Lasith Malinga to achieve the impossible. 82 vs Australia (Mohali, 2016):* Considered one of the best T20I innings ever played, Kohli’s surgical precision in the chase took India to the World T20 semi-finals. 141 vs Australia (Adelaide, 2014): His first Test as captain, where he nearly led India to a record-breaking chase on the final day, signaling a new era of aggressive Indian cricket. 82 vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 2022):* A legendary knock at the MCG in front of 90,000 people, rescuing India from a certain defeat.

Contribution to India’s Victories

Kohli’s contribution isn’t just measured in runs but in “match-winning” impact. He is often referred to as the “Chase Master.” His ability to calculate required run rates and finish games under pressure is statistically superior to almost any other player in history. Much like the strategic depth found in games like King Thimbles, Kohli’s approach to batting involves assessing risks, reading the “dealer” (the bowler), and executing under immense pressure.

Virat Kohli as Captain

Taking over the Test captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2014 and the limited-overs captaincy in 2017, Kohli brought a shift in the team’s culture. He prioritized fitness, fast bowling, and a “win-at-all-costs” mentality away from home.

Becoming Team Captain

Kohli’s transition to leadership was natural. He was already the team’s best player, and his fiery persona was the perfect foil to Dhoni’s “Captain Cool” approach. He became the first Indian captain to lead the team to a Test series win in Australia in 2018-19.

Achievements as a Leader

Test Dominance: Led India to the No. 1 ranking in Test cricket for five consecutive years.

Led India to the No. 1 ranking in Test cricket for five consecutive years. Overseas Success: Recorded famous Test wins in England (Lord’s, Oval), South Africa (Centurion), and Australia.

Recorded famous Test wins in England (Lord’s, Oval), South Africa (Centurion), and Australia. Fitness Revolution: Introduced the “Yo-Yo” test, making India one of the most athletic fielding units in the world.

Leadership Style and Impact

Kohli led with his heart on his sleeve. While critics sometimes found his aggression polarizing, his players thrived under his protection. He backed his fast bowlers relentlessly, creating the most formidable pace battery in India’s history (Ishant, Shami, Bumrah, and Siraj).

Personal Life

Off the field, Kohli is a style icon and a devoted family man. His transition from a chubby “cheeky” teenager to a sophisticated global celebrity has been closely followed by the media.

Wife and Family (Anushka Sharma)

In 2017, Virat married Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The power couple, often referred to as “Virushka,” are among the most influential pairs in India. They have two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

Interests Outside Cricket

Fitness: He follows a strict vegan/vegetarian diet and a rigorous workout routine.

He follows a strict vegan/vegetarian diet and a rigorous workout routine. Cars: An avid car enthusiast, he is a brand ambassador for Audi India.

An avid car enthusiast, he is a brand ambassador for Audi India. Fashion: He owns the fashion brand WROGN.

Charity Work and Business Ventures

Through the Virat Kohli Foundation, he supports underprivileged children and focuses on healthcare and education. He also owns stakes in various sports franchises, including FC Goa (ISL) and a chain of fitness centers called Chisel.

Playing Style and Skills

What sets Kohli apart is his lack of glaring weaknesses. He is equally proficient against high-pace bowling as he is against world-class spin.

Batting Technique

Kohli is a traditionalist. He rarely plays “funky” shots, relying instead on the classic cover drive, flick off the pads, and strong wrist-work. His ability to find gaps in the field is unparalleled.

Fitness and Discipline

In 2012, after a mediocre IPL season, Kohli realized he needed to change his lifestyle. He gave up his favorite street foods, started lifting heavy weights, and transformed his body. This discipline allowed him to run between wickets with incredible speed, often turning ones into twos even in the final overs of a match.

Why Kohli is Among the Best in the World

Mental Strength: He thrives under pressure.

He thrives under pressure. Adaptability: He has mastered all three formats of the game.

He has mastered all three formats of the game. Hunger: Despite having over 75 international centuries, he celebrates every run like it’s his first.

Awards and Achievements

Kohli’s trophy cabinet is overflowing with both individual and team accolades. For fans looking to follow his latest stats or explore cricket through digital platforms, checking the latest – https://guidebook.betwinner.com/app/android/ can provide real-time updates on his performances.

Individual Awards

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year): 2017, 2018.

(ICC Cricketer of the Year): 2017, 2018. ICC ODI Player of the Year: 2012, 2017, 2018, 2023.

2012, 2017, 2018, 2023. Padma Shri: India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

India’s fourth-highest civilian award. Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna: India’s highest sporting honors.

Team Titles

ICC U-19 World Cup: 2008 (Captain).

2008 (Captain). ICC Cricket World Cup: 2011.

2011. ICC Champions Trophy: 2013.

2013. ICC T20 World Cup: 2024.

Place in Cricket History

Kohli is firmly placed in the “Greatest of All Time” (GOAT) conversation alongside Don Bradman, Viv Richards, and Sachin Tendulkar. He is the bridge between the classical era of cricket and the fast-paced, high-intensity modern game.

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Interesting Facts About Virat Kohli

Lesser-Known Facts

His nickname “Chiku” was given to him by his Delhi state coach because he had big ears and short hair, resembling a character from a popular comic.

He is the first Indian sportsperson to sign a 100-crore endorsement deal with a single brand (Puma).

Virat is superstitious; he used to wear the same pair of gloves for a long time because he felt they were lucky.

Records That Are Hard to Break

Most ODI Centuries: Scoring 50+ centuries in a single format is a feat of longevity and skill that may take decades to be challenged.

Scoring 50+ centuries in a single format is a feat of longevity and skill that may take decades to be challenged. 973 Runs in an IPL Season: In 2016, Kohli scored nearly 1,000 runs in a single T20 tournament, including four centuries.

In 2016, Kohli scored nearly 1,000 runs in a single T20 tournament, including four centuries. Fastest to 10,000 ODI Runs: Reached the milestone in just 205 innings.

Influence on Modern Cricket

Virat Kohli changed the way cricket is played and viewed. He brought a “fitness-first” culture to the Indian subcontinent, which was traditionally known more for its skill than its athleticism. His social media presence, with hundreds of millions of followers, has made cricket more accessible to a younger, global audience.

Key Takeaways from Kohli’s Career:

Success is 10% talent and 90% hard work.

Failure is a stepping stone; his 2014 tour of England was a disaster, but he returned in 2018 to dominate the same conditions.

Leadership is about setting examples, not just giving orders.

As Virat Kohli enters the twilight of his career, his legacy is already secure. He didn’t just play the game; he dominated its narrative for over a decade, leaving behind a blueprint for future generations to follow. Whether he is on the field or off it, the aura of “King Kohli” remains undiminished.