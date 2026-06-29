The King has Passed on – Long Live his Successor

Peter Kettle | 8:08am BST 29 June 2026

With the aid of a few metaphors and analogies, it can all be said in short form, IMO. Readers of this piece will have sufficient cricketing intelligence to readily grasp what I’m on about.



















Ben Stokes: Over and Out

The King rode horses – picking a particular horse for a particular course – unlike the present Head Coach (PHC).



Kerry Packer could afford to gamble big at a Casino, whilst the PHC cannot afford to do so – his pockets are, now, simply not deep enough. And Mr Packer realised that the odds are carefully manipulated by Casino managements to bring a substantial net gain for the owners, but he could choose to ignore that – given his wealth.



The PHC did wonders for the England team, through applied psychology and new tactics, when taking over…for 13 months – including the pulsating drawn 2023 Ashes series), prior to going to India in early 2024. His approach was tailor-made for an under-dog team with very little, if anything, to lose by way of official standing and the public’s respect. And, inevitably, at some stage his luck ran out – just a matter of time, like a random walk.



Greater entertainment for the public was prayed in aid by the PHC, but it was never meant to be – or never should have been – his number one priority. And matches won in two or three days involve significant suppressed demand at the gate and at homes via television.



In the New Regime, England have now won 14 of their 30 Tests, losing 15 with 1 drawn – overall, commendable given what went before. Of the last 19 Tests, England have a slightly lower success ratio – winning 8 of them and losing 10 (with one draw). Yet, coming to the last 12 Tests, they have won only 4 and lost 7 (with one draw) – a decisively adverse outcome. If this were England’s football team…you know the rest.



In my view, that’s all there is to be said now about this fading era. It has taken no more than 300 words!

Some commentators/observers might go on for multiple pages trying to go into more detail, or more depth. But, I opine, that their efforts will be yield no further important insights.

In closing: let me, firstly, agree with an astute member of the ACS organisation who urges an England recall and captaincy for Jimmy Anderson, though unless the ECB’s top management changes this is really a forlorn hope. Secondly, Harry Brook is best left to his own devices, unburdened by the role, while Bethell might be a genuine candidate in years to come. Thirdly, for me, only Duckett stands out in the current squad as a realistic prospect at this stage. It could be the making of him.