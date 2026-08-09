Six Casino Table Games Hiding Far Better Odds Than Blackjack or Roulette

Cameron Woodward | 12:00am BST 09 August 2026

Six Casino Table Games That Stay Half-Empty

Alt: Laptop on green felt table displaying online roulette game

The average gambler picks a lane early. Blackjack, roulette, maybe poker if the table looks welcoming. Someone searching for 1xbet login pakistan on a Tuesday morning probably loads the same game they played the day before. Nobody scrolls through the full catalogue.

That’s a missed bet. Several table games carry house edges that rival or beat blackjack, and most of them sit with empty chairs.

1. Pai Gow Tiles and the 41% Push

Four out of ten hands end in a draw. No other table game gives back that many rounds. The house takes about 2.84% with good play, but the push rate is the reason Pai Gow protects bankrolls like nothing else in a casino.

You get 32 domino-style tiles, split them into a high hand and a low hand, and both need to beat the dealer. The ranking system takes some getting used to. It has nothing to do with poker hands or blackjack values. At about 30 rounds per hour, you’re betting at maybe a third of blackjack’s speed. The game predates roulette by several centuries, which hasn’t done much for its marketing.

2. Sic Bo Comes Down to Two Bets

Three dice in a sealed shaker. A betting grid with more squares than most people bother to count. Once your chips are placed, the game makes every decision for you.

Where the Edge Drops Lowest

Big or Small (totals of 11-17 or 4-10) sits at 2.78%. Everything else on the board runs between three and seven times higher.

Bet Type Payout House Edge Big/Small 1:1 2.78% Single Number 1:1 7.87% Specific Double 10:1 18.52% Specific Triple 180:1 16.20% Any Triple 30:1 13.89%

The center of the board looks exciting. It’s also where most of the money goes to die.

3. Spanish 21 Minus All the 10s

Remove every 10 from a blackjack deck. Leave the face cards. Then give the player a list of concessions that standard blackjack would never offer.

What You Get in Return

Your natural 21 beats the dealer’s, always

Surrendering after doubling down is allowed

Suited 7-7-7 against a dealer’s 7 triggers a bonus

Fewer restrictions on doubling and re-splitting

The house edge drops to around 0.40% with correct play. Standard blackjack strategy charts fall apart here, though, because the missing 10s rearrange the probabilities. You need the Spanish 21 set.

4. Red Dog Gets Cheaper With More Decks

Adding decks to a card game usually helps the house. Red Dog (sometimes called Acey Deucey) goes the other direction.

Edge by Deck Count

1 deck: 3.15%

6 decks: 2.80%

8 decks: 2.75%

Two cards face-up, you bet a third lands between them. Wider gap, better payout. The full strategy fits on an index card: raise on spreads of seven or more, sit on everything narrower. Red Dog is bare-bones gambling. Some people like that about it.

5. Pulling Money Back in Let It Ride

Three equal bets go down before any cards appear. As community cards flip, you get two chances to pull a third of your stake back off the table. A pair of 10s or better pays. Most table games want more from you as the hand develops. This one gives you exit ramps instead.

The house edge sits at 3.51%. There’s an optional side bet with an edge past 13%, so leave it.

6. Pontoon and the Five-Card Trick

Take blackjack’s core rules, then make two changes: the dealer’s cards stay hidden, and ties go to the house. Those shifts push variance up, which drives cautious players away. But a natural Pontoon pays 2:1 (blackjack’s standard is 3:2), and any unbusted five-card hand also pays 2:1.

The house edge? About 0.38%, thinner than most blackjack tables running today. Sessions swing harder, and a cold run burns through chips faster than standard 21. Live dealer versions keep appearing across platforms, each with its own slight rule variations.