Reader Response to Our Book Review Approach

James Nixon | 9:48am BST 26 September 2025

Occasionally, it’s important for Cricket Web to check in with our members to ensure we’re on the right track. Recently, we did this through an article published on 22nd July, which explored how our reviewers should handle errors in the books they assess—whether factual mistakes, grammatical slips, or simple typos.

We outlined several approaches, from ignoring errors altogether to highlighting them carefully, and revisited these options on 22nd August.

Reader response was limited, but the feedback we received—and the silence from most—suggests that our community is broadly comfortable with the way our reviewers currently balance these issues.

For now, then, no change is planned: our reviewers will continue to use their judgment in deciding how best to deal with errors they encounter.