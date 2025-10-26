Live Cricket Predictions Explained: Using Session Betting to Read the Game like a Pro

Harrison Lutwyche | 12:00am BST 26 October 2025

Live cricket predictions have been in existence for some time, and people are making good money out of it. For the unversed, live cricket predictions are made during a live cricket match. In this type of betting, you do session betting rather than wagering on the entire game. For the uninitiated, session betting is a type of wagering where you bet on a particular period of a cricket match. We will talk about it in this post. Keep reading.

We have the Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 running now, and this tournament can be one of the tournaments where you can try your hand at session betting to win handsomely. Before moving further, let’s first understand session betting.

What is Session Betting?

As said, session betting in cricket refers to wagering on an aspect of a match during a particular period, such as during the powerplay overs or another duration. As a bettor, you can wager on how many runs will be scored or wickets will fall in powerplay overs or during a particular period, such as between 40 and 50 overs.

People find session betting appealing because they no longer have to wait for the entire match to finish; if their prediction comes true, they win. This type of betting is also preferred because betting odds can shift at any time during a cricket match.

For example, during the third ODI between Australia and India’s men’s cricket teams, the odds shift dramatically when the Australian team loses its last seven wickets in quick succession. This dramatic shift gave session bettors an advantage over traditional bettors, as if they had thought of wagering on Australia’s winning, which they changed to India’s winning due to that dramatic shift.

How Live Predictions Work?

Making live predictions is better than making them in advance, as momentum can shift from one team to another in a cricket match. You can visit the section on a cricket prediction site for a cricket match you are planning to wager on. However, you should choose session betting rather than going for traditional betting, as this will keep you ahead of others.

If the prediction you find on prediction sites is going the same way, you can wager on that prediction; otherwise, you can wager according to the situation of the match. To increase your chances of winning, you should take the help of cricket prediction tips available on cricket prediction sites, which have experts who do a detailed live match analysis that could be helpful in understanding where the match is heading.

The analysis will help you place cricket bets that put you on the winning side. We have the Women’s ODI Cricket Cup running, where you, as a bettor, have to consider powerplays and batting partnerships when predicting different aspects of the game to end up on the winning side. Now we will talk about how to win a session in cricket betting.

Factors Influencing Session Predictions

If you are looking for how to win a session in cricket betting, you should first know about the factors that influence session predictions, because you can’t expect to win without knowing about those. The factors that influence session predictions include weather, pitch conditions, toss result, players’ recent form, and batting order.

You can visit any match stats website like We88 for information on how the pitch behaves as the match progresses, and how many times the team choosing batting first has won, and how many times the teams that choose batting second have won. Take the player’s current form into consideration before wagering, and most importantly, don’t miss out on looking at the batting order.

The experienced bettors always use all this data to make predictions because you can’t expect to win your bet without experience. An intuition-based bet will end on the losing side 95 out of 100 times because experience doesn’t have an alternative. If you don’t want to do all this on your own, you can trust the words of cricket prediction websites, as they have experts with them who do all the research to predict cricket matches.

How to do Session Betting Responsibly?

It is good to place bets on cricket matches that are well researched; however, keep in mind that no prediction is guaranteed because sometimes well-researched predictions make you end on the losing side, but it happens once in a while. This is why you should start your wagering journey with session betting, where you will have live data in front of you to understand where the match is heading.

It is better to set aside a betting budget and never exceed it. If available, try demo prediction tools to understand cricket betting, and when you feel confident, you can proceed with real cricket betting.

Conclusion: Cricket prediction is not about which team will win, because in a cricket match, one team will win and the other will lose. As a cricket bettor, you should read the game session by session. You should start with session betting and that too with smaller amounts, as this will not hurt your budget much even when you end up on the losing side.

Live cricket predictions are a far better choice, as here you make predictions after the start of a cricket match, and these predictions are closer to winning, as they come from your observation of the live game and your cricket knowledge. This is all about making cricket predictions and reading the game like a pro.