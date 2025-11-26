Isa Guha interviewing Chris Marshall, post Brisbane Test

Peter Kettle | 2:15pm GMT 26 November 2025

In the recent Stick to Cricket podcast, Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell and Mike Hussey debated how this current Ashes series might unfold, and especially the first Test in Perth – viewed as a signpost.

Well, this initial Test – as likely all of you know now – was outside the box and landed firmly Australia’s way.

Here, Peter Kettle looks ahead to the second Test in Brisbane – and to its imagined conclusion and the end of match ceremonies.

Isa Guha, the former England Test player, and currently television commentator, is interviewing Chris Marshall – the sports psychologist to the England men’s Test squad, having been appointed in June 2024.

IG: After hanging on here in Brisbane for a draw – helped by thunderstorms that delayed play for a good while on days four and five – it’s been a brave comeback by England after the shell-shock of Perth. Chris, what has been your own role in all this?

CM: Well, before we set out for this trip down-under, Isa, the boys benefitted greatly from sessions of psychoanalysis that I persuaded Mike Brearley to perform on the couch in his London NW3 abode. They got to have a good look at themselves…inwardly. Nothing was spared. Quite gruelling, actually, for a number of them. That was throughout most of September and all of October.

IG: Good to hear England have spared nothing in preparing for this Ashes series, Chris.

CM: My word, yes! Golf is good preparation, most certainly, and so are late nights on the town to help unwind. But, for my money, you can’t beat the psychoanalyst’s couch.

IG: And in Australia, Chris, can you tell our viewers what you’ve been doing to get the England boys in the right frame of mind?

CM: Sure, Isa…the most important thing I do for them is to read a story as they settle down to go to sleep. That’s usually after a five or six course dinner and plenty of delicious local white and red wine, followed by some disco dancing at a top night club. The story telling happens at around 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning.

IG: I see…what sort of stories, Chris?

CM: Mostly excerpts from Alice in Wonderland…marvellous escapism. Nothing too real. The boys have had enough of that during the day.

IG: So they’ve been seeping pretty well, I imagine, Chris with your bedside attentions.

CM: Pretty well here in Brisbane, Isa. Though back in Perth, a number of the boys had nasty nightmares – feeling themselves facing Warnie at the MCG and not having a clue about what’s coming out of his hand. Or pinned to the crease while Malcolm Marshall is sending down nose-crushing, short of a length, stuff in the West Indies. But they’re pretty much over that now.

IG: Good to hear!

CM: I’ve also been getting the boys to watch some videos…this is at breakfast time…videos of net sessions where they’re batting really well. At these practice sessions, their own mothers are watching, sitting on benches to one side, and as their son comes out after doing his stuff they warmly embrace him – reassuring him about just how good he is on the international stage.

IG: Wow…that’s an innovation in applied sports psychology, I imagine, Chris.

CM: Very much so! I’ve actually gone so far as to get Boycs to play a part. He sits in a deckchair as the boys enter the nets to do their batting, eating an ice cream and smiles broadly at each one of them, doing so in an avuncular manner.

IG: Instilling even more confidence.

CM: Exactly!

IG: Brilliant, Chris…may I wish you all the best for Adelaide and for the really big one – the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

CM: We’ll be kicking arse at the MCG, don’t you worry about that, Isa.

IG: And now over to you, Adam Gilchrist, for the post-match presentations…..