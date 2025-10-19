How to make money online by installing apps such as 1xBet APK

Anthony Blanchard | 12:00am BST 19 October 2025

Until the last decade, opportunities to make money online were scarce and restricted to highly qualified professionals with advanced language skills. Today, however, it is possible to find simple ways to earn an income on the internet. In many cases, it is no longer even necessary to have a computer, as all you need is a smartphone connected to the internet.

This article will discuss some of these possibilities to help you in your search for an online activity that earns money, focusing on the possibilities offered by apps. You will go through sports betting with 1xBet APK, opportunities offered by social networks, and some microtasks platforms.

Making money online with sports betting

Sports betting is among the most popular ways to make money online worldwide. With the increasing regulation of this activity in many countries, opportunities are increasing due to the greater security of the platforms. Competition between bookmakers also opens up great opportunities to make money without even betting, but with bonuses such as the 1xbet canlı.

However, as with any serious activity, study and regularity are necessary to make money from sports betting. You should set daily profit goals, exponentially increasing your balance. Remember to set a realistic amount – something between 0.5% and 1.5% profit per day. Even considering that on some days your goals will not be met, it is still possible to earn good money.

It is also important to remember that sports betting cannot be considered an investment. So, start playing only with money you have to spare, without compromising your other bills.

Once you have set these goals and understand sports betting, it is time to choose a platform. There are several factors to consider when making this choice:

Factor How to analyze Security Check if the site has SSL protocol and if it has adequate privacy policies. Regulation The bookmaker must be regulated by a respected body. Even if it is not regulated by local authorities, make sure it has an international license, such as Curaçao eGaming, which is a leading institution in this field. This ensures constant audits of the platform’s suitability. Payment methods The payment methods accepted by the bookmaker should include those that you have available. Therefore, local adaptation is essential, especially for platforms that operate worldwide. Also check whether deposits and withdrawals are instant and free of fees. Odds value The odds represent the amount by which the money from each bet will be multiplied in case of a win. So, compare the odds between several bookmakers and see which one offers the most satisfactory values. Bonuses and promotions Bookmakers offer many promotions to users. The main one is the welcome bonus given to new customers. However, make sure that the platform has ongoing offers to retain players, such as weekly deposit bonuses and VIP reward programs. Variety of betting markets The biggest winnings in sports betting come from alternative betting markets, i.e., those that do not depend on the winner of the matches, but rather on specific statistics. They are usually more predictable based on prior analysis, increasing the success rate of bets. Mobile navigation Ideally, the bookmaker should offer a betting app. This increases the speed of bets and facilitates navigation, which is essential for a good experience on the platform. Additional features Consider whether the bookmaker offers a good real-time statistics interface and whether it has live video broadcasts of matches.

Tips for winning after choosing a betting platform

Once you have selected your betting platform, it is time to gain experience with the activity and increase your success rate. As was briefly discussed in the table above, it is best to focus on alternative markets that are related to statistics within a match and are independent of the final result of the game.

This way, you can specialize in analyzing the statistics of that market. Write down the results of your bets and analyze whether the strategy is successful. If the answer is yes, specialize even more in these analyses, as this will make the process of choosing good betting lines almost natural over time.

Another tip is to focus on live betting. In this mode, the odds change constantly. This way, you can take advantage of value bets at the right moments, as the progress of the match can disrupt the values and bring very high odds for lines that have a high probability of winning. However, remember to consider the stats you researched before placing your bets, considering whether that line really has good chances.

How to install an app like 1xBet APK to make betting easier

Few bookmakers offer apps to users, but some do. The installation procedure is very simple:

Go to the bookmaker’s website and scroll down to the footer to find the mobile app section.

If you are on your mobile phone, just click on Android to download the APK file.

If you are on your PC, take your smartphone and scan the QR Code that will appear on the screen.

Then, change the security settings on your mobile device to allow the installation of apps from unknown sources.

Finally, open the downloaded APK file and complete the installation.

It is worth remembering that the APK file is only valid for Android. However, it is also possible to install the app on the iOS system of iPhones. All information is also available on the official website of the bookmaker’s mobile section.

In addition to helping you place bets faster to profit more from live betting, an app also offers several other advantages. The most obvious is the ability to place bets from wherever you are. In addition, you can also receive promotions via notifications and set up alerts to follow the matches you have bet on.

Other apps that allow you to earn money online

Those who follow insights on digital work already know that many opportunities have arisen in recent years. Many of them have been brought about by the internationalization of companies that need to adapt to local contexts and by the advancement of artificial intelligence, which requires a lot of human work behind the scenes. Considering these possibilities, it is now time to discuss a few more types of apps for those who want to earn income online.

Microtasks for training artificial intelligence models

Artificial intelligence does not develop on its own: there is a lot of human work behind the evolution of the models that many use today, even for the simplest tasks. And contrary to what many may think, you don’t need to be an expert on the subject or have advanced technical knowledge to work with these training programs.

Considering that AI models evolve from the creation and evaluation of what they generate, it takes a lot of people to evaluate these results. Thus, platforms that offer microtasks have emerged for those who want to perform these evaluations. There are several possible activities, such as:

Creating advanced prompts to test whether AI responses are satisfactory.

Transcribing audio to train the AI to execute them automatically later.

Recording audio to be transcribed.

Recording videos for the analysis of environments and objects.

Evaluating generated images and videos.

Evaluating generated texts.

Payment for each task is usually low. However, this is not a problem, as a user is usually able to perform hundreds of small tasks per day. Thus, the gain comes from the large number of activities performed.

Monetizing on social media

Social media has been providing opportunities to earn money for a long time. However, nowadays, monetizing content is even easier and can be done through means that are independent of the platforms themselves.

By gaining an audience with many followers, you can earn from each view of your material, since platforms usually display ads that bring profit to those who created the content in which they are displayed.

In addition, it is possible to create sponsored content, such as videos reviewing products. Companies pay influencers directly to promote their products or services, which is the main source of income for most content creators.

Nowadays, it is possible to monetize content even without exposing yourself. With the help of artificial intelligence, you can create content without showing your face, using generated images and narrations. However, the content must be interesting to hold the audience’s attention.

New formats, such as short videos that have become more popular with TikTok, also expand these possibilities. Social media algorithms help content creators, as it is much easier to make content go viral.

User Generated Content

If you are good with videos but don’t want to use your own social media to make money, you can also earn money from User Generated Content (UGC). In short, you will record content for brands to use on their channels.

This is on the rise because many companies, especially start-ups and apps, are expanding their activities worldwide. As such, they need content creators to make their service or product famous in each of the countries where they operate. This effect is much greater when the videos are made by locals, which conveys more confidence and generates more empathy among the local audience.

There are several apps where you can register to offer your UGC services to interested brands. However, you need to have a portfolio first. If you’ve never done this before, you can even use your personal profile to create one, recording videos that show your camera skills, charisma, and creativity.