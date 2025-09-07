How Reading the Game Matters On and Off the Pitch

Alex Dalgety | 12:00am BST 07 September 2025

In a long, strategic game like cricket, being able to read the game can separate the great players from the good players. Reading the game can involve many different elements in a sport like cricket, such as anticipating the bowler’s delivery, reading the fielding layout, and knowing when to push for a risky double and when to play more defensively. Players who know how to read the game will be able to use their knowledge to impact the match and retain the upper hand. With this in mind, this post will explore the value of being able to read the game both on and off the pitch.

Reading The Game Beyond The Pitch

Strategic Awareness

There are few sports as strategic as cricket, and it is often compared to chess. Team captains need to be able to analyse key details and read the opponent’s strategy before adjusting their own strategies in real time. Additionally, the batsmen need to be able to read the bowler, field placement, and body language to predict what they might face so that they can play a successful shot. This means that you are not reacting – you are anticipating and adapting as the game evolves.

Staying Calm Under Pressure

To the untrained eye, cricket might not seem like a sport that is as tense as fast-paced sports like football, but this is far from the case. Pressure builds slowly but steadily over the course of a cricket match, which means that players need to be able to stay calm under pressure, avoid rash decisions, and be able to read the game. For batters, this means knowing when to attack and when to defend, while captains need to consider where they place fielders and which bowler is best for the current situation. This ability to stay calm under pressure is also important away from the pitch, particularly when it comes to workplace decisions where you need to use calm judgment and avoid decisions based on emotion.

Psychological Battles

Leading on from this, one of the most fascinating aspects of cricket is the psychological battles that take place. In a test match, this goes on for several days, which means that a game of cat and mouse can often take place. For example, bowlers may lure the batter into a false sense of security with a series of the same delivery before surprising them with a different type of ball. Of course, the dialogue between batsmen and the fielding team can also play a key role, and this is all a part of the strategy of a game.

Cricket is a highly strategic game, and being able to read the game can give players a competitive edge both on and off the pitch.