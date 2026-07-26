How has the impact player rule has reshaped tactical approaches in the IPL?

Beau Salvado | 12:00am BST 26 July 2026

The Impact Player rule came out as the major debating topic of the recently concluded IPL 2026. Teams were aggressive and changed games with one change, contributing to record scores. That volatility has made IPL predictions difficult, as analysts now have to take into account two possible combinations, as well as a starting eleven. That’s an important consideration for future tournaments.

IPL 2026 saw 27,450 runs at a 9.88 run rate for the tournament and teams registered their 65th score of 200 or more times and were able to chase a target of 200+ on 17 occasions. While flat pitches, fearless batting and analytics were important, it was the specialist who broadened tactical choices. On the other side, Sachin Tendulkar and a number of captains again demanded his name to be taken away, saying that the traditional balance is being upset.

What is the impact player rule? A clear explanation

The impact player rule in Indian Premier League is of four stages. First, each captain names a starting 11 and up to five nominated substitutes, “before the toss” is not the actual point it is used before the toss. Secondly, a nominee can come in before an innings, at the end of an over, after a wicket has fallen or after a batsman has retired.

Third, the player taking over is a fully-fledged player. A batter can bat for an entire innings even if another batter has already batted for his/her quota of over. A bowler can bowl the full quota of overs for the bowler even if the batters have already batted for the full innings. Fourth, the player leaving the game does not play further in the game, and doesn’t play as a substitute fielder. The teams also have to adhere to the four overseas player rule throughout.

The strategic revolution: how the rule shaped IPL 2026

Captains opted for specialist combinations, such as a second bowler after setting an objective, or a second batter for a chase. This element of the game, a central part of IPL strategy, made a lot of matches “twelve player” scenarios. In the IPL then it was less a question of substituting players in an emergency and more a planning of the sequence.

The recently completed IPL 2026 achieved a first innings average of just about 192, compared to 191 in the previous season, while it had 65 totals of 200 and above, compared to 52 in the previous season. Although the average was not great, there was a significant change: teams could continue their attack once they had had wickets fallen, as another specialist hitter was still available.

Less room for all-rounders? Captains express reservations

During the IPL 2026 captains’ meeting, Axar Patel explained that he didn’t like the rule as teams now liked to have specialists rather than all-rounders. Shubman Gill said it “robs them of the skill when it comes to team building”. When sides were without their utility player and when they were weakened by having more batters than usual, and then reinforced with a frontline bowler, their lack of interest was apparent.

Critics also argue that the bowlers have a diminished role in influencing the outcome of an IPL match as the batting units do not end at eight, but continue to nine. True universal players remain useful but are not as valuable as they once were. The safety net will make one dimensional line-ups more affordable.

IPL 2026’s most effective impact players: a statistical look

The list of impact players for the upcoming IPL 2026 should include a few key positions:

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals), who got a nod as a batting Impact Player, has won the Orange Cap with 776 runs off 237.30 strike rate. In the Eliminator, he was the only batter to score from 97 from 29 balls as the Rajasthans kept their bowlers in a secure position.

Sameer Rizvi (Delhi Capitals) joined the party to save a T Natarajan-led chase from 26/4 with an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. It was the most obvious of specialist substitutes coming back to reverse a game.

Virat Kohli (RCB) came into the picture for Suyash Sharma, against Lucknow, and made 49 from 34 in 15.1 overs in the bid to 147.

Prasidh Krishna, Gujarat Titans: Entering the game for Shahrukh Khan and playing for Punjab Kings, the pacer hit three in two overs, illustrating how it pays to bring in some pace with the defensive depth of the batters.

It was situational: the pattern would often be for chasing teams to send batters, and for teams defending totals to send bowlers. In fantasy cricket tips, form was no longer paramount; instead, there was a greater emphasis on role certainty.

The great debate: should the impact player rule be scrapped?

Will there be an impact on player rule in IPL 2026? Yes, it was in operation all season long. The more pertinent question now is about 2027. Sachin Tendulkar’s verdict for the IPL was straightforward: “Impact Player rule should come to an end.” He argued that it hinged on batting supremacy, development of all-rounders and a one-sided game.

Proponents argue it provides strategy and options, comeback lanes, and fun. However, the BCCI’s position has shifted since the pre-season captains’ meeting. While officials had initially stated in March 2026 that the rule was locked in until 2027 with no review possible before then, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed in the tournament’s closing weeks that a formal review would take place after IPL 2026 concluded, telling reporters: ‘This discussion on the rule has been going on for the last two years. We will review it after this tournament is over.’ As of the season’s end on 31 May 2026, the rule is officially under review, meaning its future for IPL 2027 is genuinely open rather than guaranteed, even though no franchise has lodged a formal complaint.

How to factor the rule into your IPL match predictions

The five-player sub list gave a head start to the strong predictions for IPL 2026. Identify likely batting-first/last scenarios and know what is planned for the exchange. When a side gets an extra batter, they will be looking for a frontline bowler to come in and defend, and vice versa when it bats first, they will be looking for a frontline bowler to come in and chase.

Then, analyze venue, dew, match-up, and overseas-player considerations. Identify if the substitute is meant to be in the game or a ‘catch-up’ game. For fantasy, don’t pay top dollar for a player who has a low likelihood of being on, and for bettors, make sure to adjust expectations after every toss.

The model that back-to-back champions RCB showed was to keep the batting line up if necessary and then use the specialist pace to defend. The lesson in cricket analysis is easy to comprehend. Make predictions for the expected 11, not just the official 11, on the expected phase, role and matchup of a specific Impact Player; and think of each announcement about an Impact Player as a piece of information that could shift the numbers, the wicket market and the outcome of an IPL match.