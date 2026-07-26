How Data and Analytics Are Changing the Way Modern Cricket Is Played

Patrick Shields | 12:00am BST 26 July 2026

For most of its history, cricket was a sport governed by feel. A captain moved a fielder because something in the batter’s stance looked uncertain, a selector backed a bowler because he had taken wickets on that ground before, and a coach adjusted a technique because it did not look right. Those instincts have not disappeared, but they now sit alongside an enormous evidence base. Every delivery in a top-tier match is measured for speed, seam position, release point, bounce and deviation, then cross-referenced against thousands of comparable balls. The same infrastructure that feeds team dashboards also feeds broadcasters, fantasy platforms and the pricing models used by the best cricket betting sites, which is why win probability figures now appear on screen within seconds of a wicket falling. Cricket has become one of the most heavily quantified sports in the world, and the way it is played has changed accordingly.

From the scorebook to the sensor array

The raw material of cricket analytics is ball-by-ball event data, and the volume is substantial. Modern elite fixtures generate hundreds of thousands of individual data points across trajectory, impact location, fielding movement and player biometrics. That data arrives from multiple layers: optical ball-tracking systems built on high-frame-rate camera arrays, acoustic and thermal sensors used to adjudicate edges, GPS and heart-rate wearables worn during play and training, and manual video tagging that attaches tactical context to each delivery.

The commercial structure around this has matured quickly. CricViz now partners with nine of the twelve Test-playing nations, alongside a range of leagues and franchises, and its agreement with Cricket Australia covers analytics services, live ball-by-ball data collection and video tagging, and fan-facing outputs such as player ratings and digital widgets. Data provision is no longer a side project run by an enthusiastic assistant coach. It is a contracted, board-level function.

The matchup has replaced the batting order

The single most visible tactical change is the rise of matchup analysis. Teams no longer think primarily in terms of a fixed batting order and a fixed bowling rotation. They think in terms of which batter faces which bowler, in which phase, against which type of delivery.

Historical samples now allow analysts to isolate how a left-handed batter scores against leg spin in overs seven to twelve, or how a particular top-order player copes with hard lengths outside off stump in the powerplay. That granularity produces decisions which would once have looked eccentric: promoting a lower-order hitter to attack a specific bowler’s over, holding back a specialist against a matchup he historically loses, or opening the bowling with a spinner because the data says the opposition’s opener struggles against turn in the first six overs. In T20 cricket especially, the phase-by-phase logic of powerplay, middle overs and death has become the organising principle of team selection.

Bowling plans and fields built from probability

Field settings have moved from convention to calculation. Wagon wheel and pitch map data show precisely where a batter scores and where he does not, so fields are now set to protect the highest-value scoring zones rather than to occupy traditional positions. A bowler receives a plan expressed as a target zone and a sequence, with expected outcomes attached to each option.

Reinforcement-learning systems trained on ball-by-ball outcomes are now used to recommend bowling sequences against specific batters, evaluating the batter’s weaknesses against the bowler’s variation success rates and the feasibility of the required field placement. The claimed performance gains from these systems, particularly in death-over wicket yield, should be treated with some caution because they are usually reported by the franchises themselves rather than independently verified. The underlying shift is real regardless: the modern captain arrives at the boundary rope for a mid-over conversation carrying information, not just intuition.

Workload data and the economics of the fast bowler

Perhaps the most consequential application has nothing to do with tactics. Fast bowling is a destructive act, and the forces involved at front-foot landing are extreme. Teams now track acute-to-chronic workload ratios using GPS vests and wearable devices, treating injury prevention as an early warning system rather than a reactive one. Wearables from providers including Catapult, StatSports and Whoop stream GPS, heart rate, acceleration and sleep data into team data environments, where survival-analysis and gradient-boosted models flag elevated injury probability, typically in fast bowlers after accumulated high-intensity spells.

This is why the phrase “managed workload” has entered the cricketing vocabulary, and why a fully fit bowler is sometimes rested from a match he could physically play. The trade-off is genuine and contested. Supporters argue it extends careers across a punishing three-format calendar. Critics argue it weakens the sporting integrity of individual series and treats bilateral cricket as a training block for franchise tournaments.

Recruitment, valuation and the hunt for market inefficiency

Auction and draft strategy has absorbed the same logic that reshaped baseball and football recruitment. Franchises now build valuation models that price a player against the specific role they are being bought to fill, rather than against reputation or aggregate career average. Role-specific metrics matter far more than headline numbers: a batter’s strike rate against pace in the final five overs is more relevant to a death-hitting slot than his overall average, and a bowler’s economy in the powerplay tells a franchise something a wickets column does not.

The consequence is a persistent search for undervalued skills, particularly among uncapped domestic players whose output has never been aggregated into a marketable narrative. It also produces a homogenising pressure, because when every team runs a similar model on similar data, the competitive edge from the model itself shrinks and the differentiator becomes execution and coaching.

What the numbers cannot capture

Analytics has limits that practitioners tend to acknowledge more readily than commentators do. Models struggle with confidence, dressing room dynamics and the psychological state of a player in a final. Historical data systematically undervalues young players with thin samples, which can entrench conservatism in selection. Sample sizes in specific matchups are often far smaller than the certainty of the on-screen graphic implies, and a batter’s record against a bowler across eighteen deliveries is not a reliable predictor of anything. There is also an unresolved question about player data ownership and privacy, given how much biometric information teams now hold on their employees.

Cricket has not been reduced to arithmetic. What has changed is the burden of proof. A decision that once needed only a captain’s conviction now tends to need a reason, and that reason is increasingly expected to be measurable.

Which change has affected your enjoyment of the sport more, the tactical sophistication that analytics has unlocked or the rest-and-rotation policies it has made routine?

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Ball tracking, wearables and predictive models have rewritten cricket tactics. Inside the analytics revolution reshaping selection, bowling plans and workload. (152 characters) How data changed cricket: matchup analysis, phase-based T20 strategy, injury prediction and auction valuation models explained by the numbers behind the game. (156 characters) From Hawk-Eye to workload ratios, cricket analytics now drives field settings, bowling plans and recruitment. A clear guide to what the data actually does. (153 characters) Modern cricket runs on data. Learn how ball-by-ball tracking, wearables and machine learning reshaped tactics, fitness management and player valuation. (150 characters)

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